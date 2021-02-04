George Emami, owner of The Brokery and a Monroe County commissioner, was visibly surprised when Forsyth city council denied his request for a variance to build two tiny homes on a .151 acre lot in the city. Following a public hearing in which no one expressed opposition to the variance, which the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission had recommended for approval, council voted unanimously, 6-0, to deny it.
Council member Chris Hewett made the motion to deny the request, with council member Julius Stroud seconding the motion. Hewett said that the request to reduce square footage from the required 1,500 sq. ft. To 400 sq. ft. is “way away from a variance.” Stroud said if the city makes an exception for one, it has to make exceptions for all. He cited the protest that arose a few years ago when Percy Kelley, who had restored several large homes in the area, built a small home on Indian Springs Drive.
Emami presented plans to build two detached dwellings of 400-600 square feet on the lot at the corner of East Morse Street and Cedar Street. Emami said he planned to build a quality structure and presented plans for upscale tiny houses. He said the dwellings would attract a renter who wanted to live in town and enjoy the amenities of restaurants, shopping, entertainment, etc. within walking distance. He compared the target renter to one to whom a loft apartment would appeal.
Emami noted that Forsyth Planning & Zoning recommended approval of the variance on Nov. 11, asking that parking be in the rear, with access from Cedar Street with crush and run driveways. His plans are for four parking spaces.
“What we’re looking to do will be in keeping with the area,” said Emami.
There are three existing houses on the block of Cedar Street where Emami requested the variance. He said the largest of the houses is only 1,000 sq. ft., and the smallest may be 800 sq. ft. He said since the two tiny houses he proposes are on one lot, they will always be owned by the same person. He said if future development of the area merits, the tiny houses would be easy to move off the lot.
Forsyth economic development director Tammie Pierson said the lot is zoned mixed use, a zoning designation designed primarily to co-locate commercial retail, professional offices and houses. She said the city’s code for what is allowed in mixed use zoning is confusing regarding requirements for residences.
Pierson said what most closely applies is the guidelines for townhouses, although Emami plans detached tiny houses. Only eight townhouses are allowed per acre (The lot in question is .151 acre.) and the minimum heated floor space for a dwelling unit is 1,500 sq. ft. She said the only stipulations requested by the Planning & Zoning Commission were for parking. She said although there was previously a house of the lot, which is still shown in the county’s pictures of the lot, it is now vacant.
In other news:
• Immediately after denying Emami’s request for a variance council approved a license for beer and wine package sales at The Old Mill Market Company, LLC at 94 East Adams Street, where Emami/The Brokery is the landlord.
The alcohol license was granted to Kathy Rowland. She is co-owner of The Old Mill Market Company with her husband, Eddie Rowland, who is a Monroe County Commissioner. Old Mill Market Company is a retail store that will primarily sell meats and other edibles plus craft items, with an emphasis on locally produced goods. Plans are to open this spring.
City attorney Bobby Melton said Rowland’s application met all qualifications, and council approved it unanimously, 6-0.
• Forsyth granted a request from Michael Buss, owner of the French Market and Tavern, to put permanent tables on the sidewalk in front of the French Market. Buss said the restaurant and accompanying retail store will be open by Friday, Feb. 5. He said he still has some reservations available for Valentine’s Day.
The French Market and Tavern is at the corner of Main Street and Jackson Street, in the former location of Minori’s Italian Restaurant. The picture Buss submitted to city council shows five tables with two chairs each on the sidewalk. City manager Janice Hall said the tables are appropriately distanced from each other and will not impede foot traffic on the sidewalk. She said the placement of the tables will not block the nearby handicapped ramp or the steps descending to the street.
Council member Chris Hewett asked Hall if she is sure the tables will leave enough room. Hall answered there will be the same amount of room as left by other restaurants on the square.