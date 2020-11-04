Here we are…facing yet another holiday impacted by COVID. Thanksgiving 2020 will be very different from all my past Thanksgivings - scaled down for sure.
I think back to my fondest Thanksgiving memories as a child, and being at my grandparents’ farm in Vienna, Ga. definitely comes to mind. Most of the time the weather was on still warm enough to allow my cousin Jenny and me plenty of time in our outdoor kitchen to whip up a variety of mud pies - practice for the real pies we would help our Grandmother bake. Some of our mud pies would even have an egg from the hen house and often we’d shell a few pecans to throw in the mixture.
I find it disheartening that kids today will never know the joy of making a mud pie. Our grandmother loved Thanksgiving or really any holiday that enabled her to cook a huge meal for her family. Even though it was a lot of work, she made it fun and taught us to cook and bake.
Her kitchen was one of my favorite places to be - especially at Thanksgiving. Going to Cordele with my grandmother and grandfather the Wednesday before Thanksgiving (or any Wednesday for that matter) to shop at the Piggly Wiggly for the needed supplies, that always included lard, was a grand adventure.
The morning of Thanksgiving, we’d get up early and start cooking. Making the biscuits and the dressing were my favorites. I will always cherish those times.
Unfortunately, we live in a much different world today. My extended family has shrunk, and I think Bobby and I will just rest at home with our fur babies, Bella and Emmie this year. I am actually looking forward to some down time as this has been a very busy year for real estate. We have not had a vacation (in part due to COVID); so a stay-at-home vacation will be nice; perhaps we will make it a new tradition.
Whatever you do, be sure to take some time to breathe in God’s blessings this holiday season. Take time to enjoy your family and friends and time off from work. Share some joy, encouragement and gratitude with others and be good to yourself.
The year 2020 has been a tough one on many levels for everyone, and I pray that as this year comes to an end, we can all take time to count our blessings big and small. May your Thanksgiving be wonderful and safe in 2020.
Vicki Smith covers Bolingbroke for the Reporter.