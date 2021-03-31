The woodpecker most commonly seen at Monroe County feeders is the downy. Although folks that feed birds are familiar with the feeding habits our smallest woodpecker displays during brief visits to our feeders, it is totally different from the feeding behavior the downy woodpecker employs while seeking food away from feeders
More than 75 percent of the downy woodpecker’s diet consists of the eggs, larvae and adults of a wide variety of invertebrates, such as bark beetles, tent caterpillars, ants, spiders, scale insects, corn earworms, snails, fruit borers, codling moths, and even flying insects, such as months and mayflies.
Only about a quarter of the bird’s diet is composed of plant materials. Downy woodpeckers will eat a variety of berries from plants such as flowering dogwood, Virginia creeper, sumac, and poison ivy. Downies will also eat acorns.
The woodpecker’s feeding habits help control insects that are harmful to our food crops. For example, nobody likes to shuck an ear of corn and find an earworm has been dining on the sweet juicy kernels blanketed by the shucks. With that in mind, I am sure you will be happy to learn that downy woodpeckers will literally pluck out the harmful intruders.
In one study, downy woodpeckers were found to reduce the over wintering population of coddling moths--a serious pest to apples and other fruit--by 52 percent.
One of the downy woodpecker’s most intriguing feeding habits is displayed by downies seeking grubs hidden in goldenrod galls. The galls are the large ball-shaped swollen areas found on the stems of goldenrod during the winter. The grubs trying to winter in the galls are an important winter food for the downy woodpecker. Interestingly, if you spot a downy woodpecker pecking at a gall, most likely it will be a male.
If you watch a downy feeding on a gall, you just might see it lightly tap the gall before it tries to dig out the hidden insect. Some experts theorize the bird does this to assess the size of the grub it contains. If this theory is correct, the sound that resonates from the bird’s tapping the gall tells the hungry bird the relative size of the grub within.
The feeding habits of the bird change with the seasons. During the summer, downy woodpeckers glean food more often on the surface of trees and shrubs. However, in the winter months downy woodpeckers are more apt to extricate insect larvae from dead wood using their stick-like saliva-coated tongues.
Also, as a general rule, throughout much of the year males typically hunt for food in those areas of the trees where it is most abundant. This means the males forage for food in the very tops of trees. Here in the canopy the thinner bark found on smaller limbs enable the males to chisel out larvae of wood boring beetles hiding deeper in the wood.
The males are very protective of these choice-feeding locations and will thwart any forays attempted by females trying to enter this domain. This relegates females to the lower portion of a tree (e.g. trunk and lower limbs) where food is harder to come by.
Another interesting facet of the downy woodpecker’s feeding behavior is displayed when downy woodpeckers have young in the nest. As you might imagine adults are kept extremely busy trying to feed three to six young birds over the 20-28 days it takes for them to develop enough to leave the nest.
The parents begin by feeding their young very small insects. Both the size of insects fed and the frequency of the times the youngsters are fed increases as time goes on.
Even after the young have fledged, the parent’s job is not completed; they will continue to feed their young for an additional three weeks.
In colder sections where downy woodpeckers live, the parents go through this process only once a year. Such in not the case in the South, where downy woodpeckers often nest twice each year.
It is quite obvious that although the downy woodpecker is our smallest woodpecker, it has to be one of our busiest. This fact was noted by John James Audubon. The famous painter and naturalist recorded in his journal that the downy woodpecker was “not surpassed by any of its tribe in hardiness, industry, or vivacity.”
It is obvious to me that when we watch downy woodpeckers feeding at our feeders we have no inkling what these handsome birds go through just to feed themselves and their young.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.