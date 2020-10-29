One of the things I have learned over the years is every day there are untold wildlife dramas playing out in our backyards and beyond. These events largely go undetected.
This is especially true when it comes to those involving the smallest members of the natural world. This lesson was vividly illustrated when I recently had a chance encounter with a green lynx spider.
The body of the male green lynx spider is a bit less than half an inch long; the female of the species is slightly larger (5/8”).
True to its name, the green lynx spider is bright green. In addition, the topside of its abdomen is decorated with light-colored chevrons. The spider’s legs are lighter in color than its body and are adorned with long, black spikes and markings. The arachnid’s coloration makes it difficult to spot in green vegetation.
This spider inhabits a broad range of habitats that include fields, shrubby fence rows, and gardens. The green lynx spider I recently happened across is living in a backyard zinnia garden.
I am certain that the only reason I saw this one is that my attention was drawn to an irregularly shaped brownish object sitting near the center of a brilliant yellow zinnia blossom. When I walked close enough to the flower to study what I was looking at, it dawned on me that I had unwittingly located a spider’s egg sac; poised on top of the sac stood a female green lynx spider.
During the following week, I kept an eye on the egg sac and spider. One day I found the female had moved her precious egg sac to the underside of the blossom’s petals. Later on she repositioned it back atop the flower. A few days later I found the spider had wrapped her legs completely around the sac. After a couple of days passed, I revisited the flower and found the egg sac and the female spider were nowhere to be seen. Unfortunately, the drama ended without my knowing how it ended.
However, based on what is known about the green lynx spider, it is safe for me to assume the female green lynx spider laid anywhere from 60 to 600 orange eggs that were protected by her egg sac. She then did not leave the egg-filled sac behind and walk off never to return. Instead, she faithfully guarded the eggs for the two weeks it took for them to hatch.
Once the young left the egg sac, she defended her young until they were able to fend for themselves. This normally takes seven to ten days. I find the spider’s fidelity to her eggs and young amazing for any animal let alone a spider.
It would seem logical to assume that if another spider or insect decided to make a meal out of the green lynx’s eggs or offspring, there is little that she could do. Such is not the case.
Remarkably green lynx spiders have the ability to spit toxic venom on would-be predators. In fact, out of the 35,000 species found in the world only a group of spiders called the spitting spiders and the green lynx spider are armed with this formidable weapon.
In case you were wondering, green lynx spiders pose little threat to humans. On those rare occasions when somebody is bitten by a green lynx spider, the wound will do little more than sting for a short while.
The green lynx spider does not capture prey in a web. Instead, it actively hunts for its food by hiding in a location frequented by prey, such as beneath a flower. When unsuspecting creatures venture too close, the green lynx spider quickly races out from its hiding place and pounces on the hapless creature. The spider’s diet varies according to what is available. Among the invertebrates hunted by the green lynx spider are other spiders, butterflies, moths, grasshoppers, flies as well as bees and wasps.
The green lynx spider is active from spring into fall. Consequently, if you do not spray your flowers chances are you can locate them in your flowerbeds. If the truth were known, they have been hiding there is plain sight for years and never posed a threat to you or your family. During that time, they helped control many of the insect pests that like to dine on your prized flowers.
My chance encounter with this tiny green lynx spider provides me with the rare opportunity to have a glimpse into the private life of a truly amazing creature. I hope that one day you will have a similar opportunity. If you do, I hope you will come away from the experience feeling this was a drama worth watching.
