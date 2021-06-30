The survey, originally named the Spring North American Migration Count, was initially part of a national survey. The nationwide effort was terminated due to a lack of funding. However, realizing that the data collected on the count are invaluable to understanding the status of spring bird populations in Monroe County over an extended period of time, a small group of volunteers have kept the count alive locally.
The Monroe County Spring Bird Count was conducted on Friday, June 18. Data was collected by volunteers scouring the county and recording as many birds as possible during one calendar day. To that end, the count begins before daylight and winds down as the sun sets in the west.
A total of 442 birds representing 63 different species were tallied this year. The Covid-19 pandemic had forced cancellation of the 2020 count. Consequently, for the sake of comparison the 2021 count results are compared here with the 2019 tally.
As it turned out, the numbers of individual birds seen this year were down 48 percent from 2019. Since 71 species of birds were found in 2019, the 63 identified this year were also lower (down 11 percent).
Here is a list of the 10 species most often encountered during the 2021 survey: cliff swallow (50), red-winged blackbird (44), American crow (43), northern cardinal (27), northern mockingbird (24), purple martin (20), eastern bluebird (15), mourning dove (15), rock pigeon (11), and red-bellied woodpecker (11).
The fact that 16 species on the 2021 list are represented by single birds illustrates the difficulty encountered by this year’s count team. This list of species seen only once this year includes the great blue heron, great egret, Cooper’s hawk, red-shouldered hawk, Eurasian collared-dove, hairy woodpecker, northern flicker, Acadian flycatcher, great crested flycatcher, yellow-throated vireo, red-eyed vireo, Carolina chickadee, white-breasted nuthatch, gray catbird, black-and-white warbler, and hooded warbler.
Another indication of the paucity of birds is illustrated by the fact that out of the 154 species of birds seen throughout the history of the count only 41 percent were found this year. On top of that, the final tally included only two (Canada goose and mallard) of the 12 species of waterfowl that have been on former counts. In addition, no migratory songbirds that are seen locally only on migration, shorebirds, owls, or goatsuckers (whip-poor-will and chuck-will’s widow) were heard or spotted.
A number of factors could have affected this year’s count results. For example, the lack of shorebirds and songbirds that nest north of Georgia, suggests the spring migration was over in Monroe County when the count was staged.
Since most of the birds tallied are identified by calls and songs, weather could have also been a key reason why birds were difficult to find. For example, when the temperature was relative cool at the outset of the count (68˚F) the sounds of birds seemed to be everywhere. However, by midmorning the temperature soared to 86˚F and few birds were heard. This was not surprising, as birds tend to be far less vocal when it is hot.
Another key component could be habitat change. The complexion of the Monroe County landscape has changed dramatically during the decades since the count was initiated. Some of these changes have been deleterious to many birds while at the same time they have benefitted others.
For example, fields that were once home to grasshopper sparrows, wild turkeys and eastern meadowlarks have been converted to home sites and are now home to mockingbirds, and house finches.
It is impossible for the data gathered on 2021 Spring Bird Count to reveal a trend in our local bird population. However, when combined with data collected on scores of past counts, we are able to better understand the health of our local bird populations and determine what conservation measures we need to enact to ensure that wild turkeys, quail, waterfowl, songbirds and scores of other birds will thrive and remain an important addition to the quality of life of all Monroe Countians well into the future.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.