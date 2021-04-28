When our oldest daughter was a newborn, she was a classic colic baby. Everyday around 3 p.m. she would wind-up and cry non-stop late into the evening.
Although that was 14 years ago, I can still remember the exhaustion vividly. We were so desperate to get her to sleep that we were willing to try anything. Finally, a couple months in we discovered that I had the magic “lullaby” that worked every time.
I would swaddle her up, cradle her in my arms, walk through the house and bounce her constantly (while never sitting down), all the while playing one album on repeat . . . incredibly loud!
This became our routine every evening for the next few months. She would do everything she could to stay awake, and I would fight hard to put her to sleep.
If we are not careful, we will experience that same reality in our spiritual walk. By in large the American church has been put to sleep by a lullaby that’s been playing softly for decades, and here are the words to that song . . . “Life is about you.” And the result is that decisions are often made based on personal preference and not committed mission.
So what’s the problem with that? We are a finicky people. When it comes to what we like, we vacillate back and forth. We love this song; we’re so tired of this song. We love a rainy day; we’re sick of the rain. We love this new shirt; we hate that shirt. You with me?
The whispers of this lullaby have told us that it’s okay to take seriously the salvation from God, but not the obedience to God. We welcome the gift part, but dismiss the obedience part. Somewhere along the way we’ve stopped pursuing obedience and started fighting for our preference.
So let’s be clear of what the point is . . .
The book of Matthew records of a time when a Teacher of the Law comes up to Jesus and there was a massive debate about what the point of it all was. What was the goal? The “greatest command” was his actual phrase.
And in Matthew 22:37-39 Jesus responds, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
A little while later, Jesus gave this command to his disciples in Matthew 28:19-20: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you.”
Love is the point. Love for God, love for our neighbors. THIS is our mission, and it must supersede our preference every single time.
Don’t waste the opportunities you have been given. Don’t be pacified by your preferences. Fight to stay spiritually awake! May you see as God sees, love as he loves, and obey as he leads.
Seth Hoover is pastor of Momentum Christian Church, 175 North Lee Street, Forsyth. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.