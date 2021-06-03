Gary Schwartz of Forsyth will be featured in an episode of “Dirty Mudder Truckers” on the Discovery Channel on June 7. The third season of the series actually started on May 17 and will continue every Monday through June and July. In the June 7 episode entitled “Trucking Mayhem”, Schwartz will appear driving the big monster truck that has been very popular in the Forsyth Christmas parade for the past three years.
Forsyth man to be featured on Discovery’s ‘Dirty Mudders’
