I am sure that during the past 10 months many Monroe County turkey hunters were beginning to wonder when the 2021 Turkey Season would finally arrive. If you have been chomping at the bit for opening day of the turkey season, you don’t have long to wait.
This year the turkey season will open Saturday, March 20 and will not close until May 15. This extended season will provide local hunters with 57 days of turkey hunting.
Here are a few things you should keep in mind this season:
This season hunters can legally bag three gobblers.
As was the case last year, all hunters are required to carry a current Harvest Record, in addition to current Hunting and Big Game Licenses.
Whenever you bag a gobbler, you are required to report your kill within 24 hours through Georgia Game Check.
You can’t hunt turkeys over bait. The legalization of hunting white-tailed deer over bait has resulted in some hunters mistakenly believing they can also hunt turkeys over bait.
The following weapons can be used to hunt turkeys in Georgia: shotguns loaded with No. 2 or smaller shot, any muzzleloading firearm, any air rifle of at least 30 caliber or airbow utilizing unignited compressed gas or air.
When hunting turkeys, shotguns are not required to be plugged.
Wildlife biologists estimate that the current wild turkey population numbers between 230,000 to 250,000 birds. In comparison, prior to the 2020 season, the population was calculated to be a bit higher (250,000 to 300,000).
In spite of this apparent decline, Emily Rushton, turkey coordinator for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, says, “I predict the 2021 turkey season to be fair to average across most of the state. In 2019, we saw statewide poult production that was right in line with the five-year average, which will translate into an average-sized cohort of 2-year-old birds.”
You might be surprised to learn that biologists use the numbers of turkeys hunters see and hear/hour per hour of hunting to track the male segment of the population.
In 2020, data collected from Georgia hunters revealed that 0.42 turkeys were seen per hour. This was 12 percent lower than the previous 4-year average of 0.47 as well as the 2019 value of 0.47. In comparison, the gobblers heard per hour were 0.38, on par with the 4-year average of 0.38 and slightly above the 2019 value of 0.36.
These surveys indicated that, while the 4-year average of gobblers heard/hour has remained steady throughout the past 4 years, the 4-year average of turkeys seen/hour is the lowest value that has been observed in more than 30 years.
I have found that, regardless of whether or not I bag a turkey, a turkey hunt is successful if I simply hear and/or see turkeys.
Speaking of success, in 2020 Georgia turkey hunters took home 17,073 birds. Gobblers taken on the state’s wildlife management areas accounted for 1.164 of state’s total turkey harvest.
Although firearm turkey hunts slated for the Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area, as well as both Piedmont and Bond Swamp National Wildlife Refuges, are booked with hunters 0chosen by random drawings earlier this year there are still literally thousands of acres of public lands that are available to hunters. Here is a short list of some of these tracts located within shouting distance of Monroe County.
If you are an archer, you can hunt turkeys on the Rum Creek-Berry Creek Area (161 acres) from March 20 through May 15.
Turkey hunting is also permitted on the Oconee National Forest from March 20 to May 15.
The Cedar Creek WMA (40,000 acres) is open for turkey hunting April 3 to May 15.
Cedar Creek -- Little River WMA (1,505 acres) will be open to turkey hunting throughout the statewide turkey season.
The Big Lazer Creek WMA (7,200 acres) offers turkey hunters the chance to bag a gobbler from April 26 - May 15.
Turkey hunters will also be allowed to hunt Sprewell Bluff -- East ((1,330 acres) and Sprewell Bluff--West (5,200 acres) WMAs from April 20 to May 15.
For more detailed information regarding Georgia’s turkey hunting regulations, detailed information regarding hunting both state and public management areas and refuges, as well as directions to these sites, refer to the 2020-21 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide. The Guide can be picked up at any license dealer. The Guide is also available online at www.GoHuntGeorgia.com.
Finally, if you would like to participate in the Turkey Hunting Population Survey, visit GoHuntGeorgia.com/turkey-info or call (706) 557.3264. If you take part in the survey, your data will help wildlife biologists better manage the state’s turkey population.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.