One message that Christian Scriptures make clear is that although we are fallen and undeserving creatures, our God loves us. Jesus clearly states that “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (Jn. 3:16).
Let’s not forget that the God-Man Jesus Christ partook of our flesh and blood and that He was willing to live, teach, and suffer on the Cross and die, “that through death He might destroy him who had the power of death, that is, the devil, and release those who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.” (Heb 2:14-15).
St. John tells us that “God is Love” (1Jn 4:7). What a beautiful and reassuring message!
Alongside this message of God’s love and willingness to save us from ourselves, the Scriptures also tell us that the first message that Jesus preached was “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Mt 4:17).
Repentance is to have a change of our heart and mind so that we abandon any unhealthy propensities and dispositions and to turn our heart and mind towards a healthy state of being (also called holiness). Isn’t it interesting that the God who loves us at the same time wants us to undergo a fundamental change?
In our cultural dialog, I often hear about God’s love but rarely hear about His desire for us to change. God is often presented as our creator who created us so that we can pursue happiness, validation, and good feelings about ourselves. Nowadays it would be shocking to tell people that biblically speaking God does not care about your happiness or good feelings.
For sure He wants what is best for you, but what is best for you is to become like Him, not stay like you! In light of the modern tendency to turn God’s love into a personal endorsement to do whatever I think is best, I think it might be helpful to list a few ways the love of God challenges us.
First of all, God loves you so much that He does not force you to love Him back. He gives you total freedom to accept or reject Him and to accept or reject His Gospel. There are natural consequences of rejecting God, of choosing darkness over light, but we have the freedom to choose.
He loves us so much, that He wants us to become authentically human by putting away sinful, disordered passions and desires. God wants all of us to repent, not just once but perpetually as a lifestyle. He knows that we were born with all sorts of sinful propensities and yet he commands us to “Be holy for I am holy.” The only way to do this is to empty ourselves of ourselves and pursue Christ and His commandments.
God loves us so much that He allows us to feel the emptiness of this world which lacks the sustenance to feed our spiritual hunger. This means that God loves you so much that at times He allows sufferings to come your way so that you will wake up, repent, and turn to Him for help.
Let’s challenge ourselves to move beyond the self-validating self-help version of Christianity and to accept the challenge of God’s love. Yes, God loves us, but His love is not meant to validate our brokenness. Rather, God’s profound love for us is always a call to repentance and transformation.
