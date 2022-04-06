Although I am certain that many Monroe Countians have not spotted their first ruby-throated hummingbird of the year, these stunning flying jewels have indeed arrived in Monroe County.
The first report that hummingbirds had arrived in the Peach State this year came from Kitty Spivey on March 9. Kitty lives in the tiny town of Ochlocknee situated near Thomasville. As one might expect, she was thrilled when she spotted her first bird. However, a short while later she could not believe her eyes when she saw several more hummingbirds zipping about her yard.
Based on the emails I have received to date, rubythroats had reached Monroe County two days later. On this date (March 11), Beth Singletary spotted the first ruby-throated in Monroe County. Beth hung her feeder out on the 10th and saw her first hummer only a day later.
How does this date compare to the date of the first hummingbird sighting in 2021? Dan Jeffers saw the county’s first hummingbird in 2021 on March 12. This was two days earlier than arrival date of the first hummingbird in 2020 on March 14. This bird visited the home of Judith Geib.
This year hummingbird sightings have been trickling in since the first bird was seen drinking nectar at the Singletary residence March 11.
Debbie Menard notified me one of her friends caught sight of a bird in Cochran March 12, whereas Stan Fendley observed his first hummingbird in Perry March 14. Hummingbird enthusiast Eloise Doty reported she caught sight of a hummingbird at her Butler home March 17.
However, back home in Monroe County a week went by before the county’s second ruby-throated hummingbird showed up. Judith Geib finally broke the drought when she spotted a male in her yard on the afternoon of March 17. For the next several days, more hummers were reported than at any other time during the month.
The next day (March 18) Jan Davis spied her first rubythroat of the year at her home. This sighting was followed in quick succession by a bird showing up at the home of Bob Hurley March 19. Also on the 19th, two adult ruby-throated hummingbirds fed at the Bolingbroke home of Dottie Henderson. (This was the county’s first multiple hummingbird sighting.) Linda Padgett also caught a glimpse of her first migrant on the 19th. She noted in her email this was a few days later than when she normally sees one. Rounding out the list of hummingbirds seen on March 19 was a sighting made by former Monroe County resident Linda Guy in Woodland.
Bob Garza was the only hummingbird enthusiast to report a bird March 20.
March 21 proved to be a big day for hummingbird arrivals. My wife, Donna, and I saw our first rubythroat on March 21. Hummingbirds showed up at the homes of Kim Walton and Patricia Padgett. Ron Lee reported he and his wife saw their first ruby-throated hummingbird in McDonough on the same day.
Maida Evans sighted her first hummingbird March 22. She wrote in her email, “….so happy to see them again and look forward to a busy hummer season.”
Debbie Menard saw her first rubythroat of the year March 22. On the same day, my daughter, Angela, saw her first bird at her Grovetown home.
Rounding out the tally of reports of hummer sightings received was the sighting of the first female rubythroat of the year. Bob Hurley saw this bird March 24. Females typically arrived a week or two after the arrival of the first males. Bob’s bird turned up 13 days after the first male was reported in the county.
In his email Bob Hurley mentioned that he is also now seeing many hummers around his home. My wife and I did not see multiple hummingbirds until we saw two males fighting over rights to one of our feeders on March 27.
If you have not seen a hummingbird yet, don’t get discouraged. The spring hummingbird migration stretches out over several weeks. Consequently, there is plenty of time to see your first rubythroat. When one finally arrives in your backyard, please let me know.
Although we are getting a pretty good idea when the first birds arrive, information as to when most Monroe Countians see their first bird (male or female) is sketchy. With that in mind, I would appreciate it if you would let me know when you see the first rubythroat in your yard. Since, females are now back, please let me know whether the birds you see are males or females.
I want to expand on Maida Evan’s sentiments and wish all of you a busy hummingbird season.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.