Throughout the spring and summer, we Monroe Countians spend a lot of time watching ruby-throated hummingbirds feeding at our hummingbird feeders and flowers. These visitations are so frequent one might think that the food we offer them is all they need to survive. The truth of the matter is hummingbirds need far more than the sugar provided by sugar water solutions and the nectar of flowers to prosper.
The belief that hummingbirds can survive solely on nectar alone is not new. In fact, it was once so widespread that when zoos and other facilities first tried to display hummingbirds in captivity the birds were fed nothing but sugar water. When all of these efforts failed, it was clear the hummingbirds required a more varied diet. After much experimentation, these early aviculturists learned that the birds also needed protein in their diet.
In an effort to determine the source of this protein, biologists analyzed the stomach contents of many hummingbirds. This led to the discovery that hummingbirds eat a wide range of invertebrates, such as tiny spiders, mosquitoes, aphids, flies, gnats, beetles, leafhoppers, and caterpillars. Some stomachs examined contained dozens of these tiny animals. However, since the researchers could not detect any nectar, some suggested that hummingbirds actually visit flowers hunting insects rather than nectar.
Now such theories do indeed seem weird. However, it is important to remember that early scientists didn’t have technology needed to detect nectar. Nor did they know that nectar is digested very quickly. Nowadays, it is common knowledge that a complete hummingbird diet consists of nectar (manmade and natural) invertebrates and a number of other items.
One such food is tree sap. In winter, the most common source of tree sap in Monroe County is sapsucker holes. These sap reservoirs are excavated by a woodpecker known as the yellow-bellied sapsucker.
This odd woodpecker is a winter resident hereabouts. It chisels through the outer bark of fruit and other hardwood trees. Sap wells up in these cavities. The sapsucker mops up this sap with special hair-like strands located on the tip of its tongue. Other animals such as squirrels, butterflies, Carolina chickadees, and hummingbirds also eat this sugary liquid. The sap is so important to the ruby-throated hummingbird that many ruby throats actually follow the yellow-bellied sapsuckers as they migrate north in the spring.
After the sapsuckers depart Monroe County at the end of winter, the broken limbs of trees and branches often exude sap that is eaten by hummers.
Hummingbirds are also fond of fruit juice. While the ruby throat’s bill may appear sharp, it is blunt and incapable of piercing a peach, apple, pear, or other fruit. However, they will eat sap from fruit that has been partially eaten or punctured by a bird or other animal. My wife and daughter watched a ruby-throated hummingbird feeding on a fig. The bird dined by dipping its bill into a hole pierced in the ripe fig by a bird.
Now that we more fully understand the ruby-throated hummingbird’s need for tiny invertebrates in their diet, coupled with the bird’s use of sap, there are numbers of ways we can enhance backyard-feeding opportunities for the birds. Here are a few suggestions:
Increase the number of native trees, shrubs and broadleaf plants in our yards. Native plants attract more insects than introduced species.
Set aside patches of native plants. Such patches are havens for native insects.
Add a tree that is used by yellow-bellied sapsuckers to your landscape (e.g. apple, pecan, birch, maple, elm).
Place rotting fruit atop a compost pile or in a small dish to attract fruit flies and other small insects.
Exclude herbicides and pesticides from nectar plants to ensure nectar is not contaminated with poisons and tiny insects are not killed.
Providing hummingbirds with feeders and nectar plants remain the best tools we can use to provide food for ruby-throated hummingbirds. However, anyone interested in expanding their hummingbird feeding program has many other options at their disposal.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.