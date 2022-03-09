If you are a ruby-throated hummingbird fan, you have not seen one since late last summer. Now that March has finally arrived, you will not have to wait much longer to see your next one. Rest assured as you read this column there are ruby-throated hummingbirds winging their way back to our backyards.
Last year Dan Jeffers was the first Monroe Countian to report the arrival of a rubythroat in the county. Dan saw this bird at 6 p.m. on March 12. In 2020, Judith Geib saw the county’s first hummer on March 14.
When the first migrants arrive they are tired and hungry. Also, they are well on the way to depleting the stored fat that fueled their flight northward. However, in most years they arrive to a late winter landscape where nectar is difficult to find.
Even this year when we have experienced extraordinarily warm weather that has caused many of our flowering trees, shrubs and other plants to bloom early, 2022 will not prove to be an exception. Even though, with each passing day, more and more plants are bursting into bloom, looks can be deceiving. The problem is most of these plants do not produce lots of energy-rich nectar.
There are, however, a few plants that do offer the hummingbirds some food. Even if you maintain a hummingbird garden, chances your garden will supply the birds arriving in mid-March little nectar. However, there are a handful of native plants that help fill this void. One of these early bloomers is the redbud tree.
On Feb. 28, I was surprised to see the largest redbud tree growing in my yard beginning to bloom. Hummingbirds will glean some nectar from redbud trees. However, this beautiful native tree is not known for its ability to produce large amounts of nectar. On the other hand, since it is a super source of pollen, bees and other insect pollinators are drawn to the redbud’s showy pink blooms.
The blossoms can also benefit rubythroats in another way. In recent years, we have learned that tiny insects, spiders and other invertebrates are far more important to the hummingbird’s diet than we ever imagined. Consequently, I would not be surprised if you spotted an early ruby-throated hummingbird gleaning small insects drawn to the tree’s blossoms.
Another early-blooming plant that helps feed the first hummingbirds that arrive is yellow jasmine. This native vine actually begins blooming early in the year. Hummingbird can find nectar at the base of its long trumpet-shaped blossoms.
Yet another source of sugar is supplied by the yellow-bellied sapsucker. This odd woodpecker winters in Monroe County. One of the ways it feeds itself during the winter is by chiseling out shallow holes in the bark of hardwood trees. These cavities are often arranged in a circle around the trunk of a tree. Sap wells up in these holes. The woodpecker feeds on both the sap and insects attracted to this sugary treat. Ruby-throated hummingbirds, other birds, squirrels and even butterflies will also dine at sapsucker holes.
Even if redbud trees and yellow jasmine vines are blooming in your yard and sapsucker holes are brimming in tree sap, early ruby-throated hummingbirds will benefit from an abundant source of food that does not require a lot of effort and energy to obtain--the food we offer them in feeders. In fact, hummingbirds returning to our backyards to nest, or those just passing through on their way north, benefit from the feeders stocked with a supply of fresh nectar. (Homemade nectar should contain 4 parts of water to 1 part sugar.)
Some hummingbird fanciers prefer to scatter a number of feeders across their backyard before the birds arrive. This seems to work for them. However, I have always used a much more prudent approach. I hang up only two feeders. One feeder is placed just outside our kitchen window and the other outside my home office. Each feeder is only partially filled with nectar. I take this approach knowing that early on in the hummingbird season few hummingbirds will feed at my feeders. This reduces the amount of nectar that I have to throw away. As the spring migration continues and feeder use increases, I add more food and sometimes even more feeders.
It is hard to fathom that we are just days away from the first rubythroats of the spring zipping down from the sky and landing on one of our feeders for the first time. Are you ready?
Nothing is more disheartening than looking out of your window and seeing a hummingbird hovering in the vacant spot where a hummingbird feeder hung last spring. Don’t disappoint your hummingbird neighbors; put up a hummingbird feeder today!
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.