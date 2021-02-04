Since its inception in 1998 the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is the year’s first major birding event. This year the four-day count is scheduled for Feb. 12-15. During this brief period people from around the world become members of an army of citizen scientists dedicated to assisting biologists in monitoring the winter distributions and movements of thousands of species of birds.
This massive event is sponsored by the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, Bird Studies Canada and the National Audubon Society.
The name for this survey is misleading as it suggests that counts are carried out only in backyards. To the contrary, counts actually take place anywhere the volunteers conducting them decide they want to survey birds. As such, surveys also take place in a myriad of other locations, such as, parks and wildlife refuges, golf courses, school yards and along roadways as folks drive to work.
The citizen scientists conducting the surveys range from elementary school students to college professors and retirees. The count brings together novice and expert birders. Volunteers are asked to count only those birds they can identify.
In addition, you do not have to have a lot of spare time on your hands to take part. In fact, the only time requirement is each count must last a minimum of 15 minutes. However, each year many participants extend their counts well beyond 15 minutes. They also conduct counts on each day of the count period as well as at several locations.
After you complete a count, you have until March 1 to submit your data. However, many folks enter their data each time they complete a count.
All data is submitted by visiting www.birdcount.org. One of the neatest aspects of the count is that you can follow the progress of the count online. As data flows into the website, the volume of this flow is represented on a map.
The scope of the GBBC is amazing. Last year, counts were held in 194 countries. At least 268,674 people took part in the count. Their efforts resulted in 27,270,156 individual birds representing 6,942 species being tallied.
The most checklists (169,234) were entered from the United States. This far exceeds the numbers submitted from other countries. This is illustrated by the fact that the second most were turned in from India (26,979).
Volunteers surveying sites in Colombia tallied the most species seen (1,129). The 661 species seen in the United States proved to be enough to earn the USA eighth place on the list of countries reporting the most species of birds on the count.
You might think that it is odd that the list of the Top 10 Most Frequently Reported Species contains only species found in North America. Remember this is a list of the total number of GBBC checklists reporting these species. The reason for this is more counts are submitted from the USA than anywhere else is in the world.
Topping this list is the northern cardinal (70,168) followed by the dark-eyed junco (59,318), mourning dove (58,361), downy woodpecker (52,276), blue jay (50,808), house sparrow (49,180), house finch (48,796), American crow (48,639), black-capped chickadee (43,775), and red-bellied woodpecker (40,826).
The only bird on this list that cannot be seen in Monroe County is the black-capped chickadee. Here we see the chickadee of the south--the Carolina chickadee.
A wealth of information concerning the 2021 GBBC can be found on the GBBC website.
I hope that you will take part in the 2021 GBBC. The count is a whole lot of fun for both families and individuals alike.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.