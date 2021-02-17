The time tested Southern expression, “Lord Have Mercy,” should be our battle cry. Having mercy should be an ingrained part of our person as Christians as it is one of Jesus’ predominant characteristics.
Being merciful is also one of the seven (or nine, depending how you interpret the text) verses in the Beatitudes that clearly paint word pictures as a “how-to” guide to be like Christ.
Mercy is in short supply in our current society sometimes. Someone pulls out in front of you in traffic and your immediate reaction is less than kind and forgiving. A young woman who has struggled with weight all her life and is losing the battle, sits beside you at the restaurant with a large plate of food – where do your thoughts go? The crying child of an exhausted single mom a row down from you in the theatre continually disrupts the movie you paid to see, how merciful are you?
It’s in everyday life that we experience the biggest tests of our true character that only God sees. He sees all and loves us still. It is His mercy that continually reaches out to us to draw us nearer and His grace that covers us as we slowly transform into the image of His dear Son.
The season of Lent is a perfect time for personal reflection and examination of our responses to others and situations around us. As the high priest would sprinkle the blood of an animal on the Mercy Seat of the Arc of the Covenant in the Most Holy Place, Jesus’ blood is on the Mercy Seat in heaven for us. The blood of atonement shed for you and me is there, in heaven, on the heavenly Mercy Seat for our sins. We have been given mercy beyond human measure.
Over the next 40 days as we prepare for the Holy Week of Easter, take moments to realize the mercies you have received and be thankful. And with that thankfulness fresh in your heart, pass it on to someone who needs to know the life changing power of the Mercy of God.
The example for us is found in Luke 18:10-14 - “Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee, standing by himself, was praying thus, ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other people: thieves, rogues, adulterers, or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I give a tenth of all my income.’ But the tax collector, standing far off, would not even look up to heaven, but was beating his breast and saying, ‘God, be merciful to me, a sinner!’ I tell you, this man went down to his home justified rather than the other; for all who exalt themselves will be humbled, but all who humble themselves will be exalted.”
Prayer: Lord, help us in our weaknesses to see the need for and to give mercy to others. Amen.
Debbie Lefevers is pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.