On March 4 the Mary Persons FFA Environmental and Natural Resources (ENR) team competed at Camp John Hope FFA-FCCLA Center in the Area 3 Competitions.The ENR team placed first overall, with all four team members placing as the top four competitors in the senior division.
Zac Acosta placed 1st, JT Andrews took 2nd place, Nadya Bauman finished 3rd, and Caitlin Ham was 4th. Tatton Pitts is also a member of the first place Mary Persons FFA ENR team. Acosta and Andrews tied for the highest score on the ENR test, but Acosta won the tiebreaker.
Mary Persons FFA also entered students in the Area 3 Floral Design competition and the Safe Tractor Operation and Maintenance competition on March 4. Deyana Stokes competed in the Floral Design CDE, placing first in the senior division. Daniel Boyer represented Mary Persons FFA in the Tractor Driving competition and also took first first place in the senior division.
The ENR team and Floral Design will move on to the state competition on March 20 at the FFA/FCCLA Center in Covington. The state tractor driving competition will be April 24 at the State FFA Convention in Macon.
The Mary Persons FFA Senior Livestock Judging Team competed in the Area 3 Livestock Judging Competition on March 3. The team placed second out of 11 teams and will move on to the state competition on March 20.
The Senior Livestock Judging Team includes Josey Leatherman, Caitlin Ham, Ethan Lord and Willow Waldrep. Waldrep placed 5th and Ham placed 6th out of 46 competitors in the senior division.
The Mary Persons FFA Junior Livestock Judging Team includes Coleman Prince and Carson Brown. Prince placed 4th out of 44 competitors in the junior division.