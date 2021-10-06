The Mary Person Fishing Team, one of the newest athletic teams at the school, is seeking sponsorships to help with the costs of awards, jerseys, operations, etc. The team is establishing a competitive bass fishing league, competing in 4-8 tournaments during its season with the goal of qualifying for the GHSA State Championship in May.
The team works to introduce adolescents to the outdoors; to provide a safe, enjoyable activity and to develop skills of teamwork and cooperation. Sponsors are invited to commit at levels of $250, $150 or $50 or talk with one of the anglers about other ways to be a league friend. The deadline for sponsorships is Nov. 5. Sponsorships will run from January-December 2022.
For more information, contact Mark McCoy at Mary Persons, mark.mccoy@mcschools.org.