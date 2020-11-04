In recent years a lot of research has centered on how to provide foods for America’s favorite big game animal -- the white-tailed deer. These efforts have led to the development of a wide variety of food plot mixes and supplemental foods.
What is often forgotten is the simple fact that whitetails rely on native plants to provide the vast majority of their food. One of these plants is a woody vine known as greenbrier, smilax, catbrier, or sawbrier.
The Southeast is home to 14 species of greenbrier. Since many of the various types of greenbriers are covered with sharp spines, most hunters don’t want anything to do with them. They often form impenetrable thickets that seem next to impossible to walk though.
On top of that, when anyone tries to push them out of the way or pull one up, they stand a very good chance of being pricked by the plant’s numerous spines. This leads many to wonder how in the world greenbrier could be an important white - tailed deer food plant.
Greenbrier is a classic example of how things are not always as they appear to be. For example, in many parts of the whitetail’s range when deer face a scarcity of acorns, greenbrier is elevated to the top of the animals’ list of food choices.
Whitetails will browse on both greenbrier stems and leaves. However, it should come as no surprise that deer much prefer to dine on the plant when its leaves and stems are young and tender. In spite of this, during the winter months when food is often hard to come by, they do not hesitate to browse on both older leaves and stems. Consequently, the white-tailed deer’s willingness to consume this evergreen, woody vine throughout the year has earned it the distinction of being ranked as a high preference browse plant.
Fortunately, greenbrier grows in a broad range of soil, light, and moisture conditions. It can be found growing in river bottoms and cleared lands. Greenbrier vines snake their way through forests as well as along woodland edges. It grows in both the shade and full sunlight. However, it seems to do best in partial shade, such as, spots that are bathed in only 10-20 percent of full sunlight.
Another reason it is able to thrive in our part of the world is that it is also drought tolerant.
There are a number of reasons why greenbrier is such an important food for Monroe County deer. To begin with, it is abundant and found throughout the entire county. Another redeeming trait is it is blanketed with green foliage even during the harshest winters. Consequently, local whitetails eat greenbrier throughout all four seasons of the year. This is important because woody browse, such as greenbrier, makes up 8 percent of the white-tailed deer’s diet.
In addition, greenbrier is an excellent source of protein (6%). The importance of this is highlighted by the fact that a diet consisting of 6 percent crude protein is enough to maintain an adult deer. The protein it supplies also aids antler development and milk production.
White-tailed deer have a healthy diet. A 150-pound whitetail consumes some 12 pounds of food each day. This is the equivalent of you chowing down 48 quarter pound burgers a day.
While food plots and supplements can provide white-tailed deer some nourishment, day in and day out deer rely on a smorgasbord of wild foods, such as, hard (e.g. acorns and beech nuts) and soft (e.g. muscadines, persimmons, wild crab apples, sumac berries and blackberries) mast, forbs (broadleaf plants such as clovers, ragweed and goldenrod), woody browse, and grasses. Greenbrier is an important part of this diet.
With that in mind, the next time you become entangled in the unforgiving vines of a greenbrier, don’t consider the plant as nothing more than a nuisance. Instead, think of your encounter with this thorny vine as a not too gentle reminder that your deer hunting lands are enhanced by the presence of patches of a plant some call Mother Nature’s barbed wire
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.