Autumn is synonymous with swaths and patches of bright red, orange, and yellow foliage that light up the Monroe County countryside. Although the fall foliage gets top billing in this natural extravaganza, colorful wild flowers also add immeasurably to this astonishing event.
Among the flowers that usher in this highly anticipated event is the blazing star (also known as liatris and gay feather). The next time you walk around the edges of your yard or ride down a country road, you will find it blooming right now.
In Monroe County blazing star blooms from late summer into fall. At this time of the year once you begin looking for blazing star plants you will find them easy to spot. Liatris typically grows two to four feet tall. Its feathery purple flowers adorn a tall, unbranched spire. You can find them growing in roadside ditches. At other times, they will form a small patch in a dry, undisturbed vacant lot, in open pine woodlands, or even in yards where they have escaped weed eaters and lawn mowers.
If you take a close look at a gayfeather spire in full bloom, you will quickly notice it is actually comprised of a myriad of tiny individual flowers. When I look at one of these frilly spires, I must admit it does not look like a plant that produces nectar. However, in spite of its appearance, its nectar is highly sought after by bees, wasps, beetles, and butterflies. As such, you might be surprised to learn it is a favorite of the monarch.
Since it blooms at a time of year when many nectar plants have ceased blooming, its importance as a nectar plant for nectar feeding insects is immeasurable.
Often forgotten in conversations regarding gayfeather is the fact that sparrows and other birds eat its tiny seeds long after the purple spires fade.
I am surprised that liatris is not currently growing in more of our flower gardens. The plant produces showy blooms; it resists both diseases and pests. It grows in a wide range of soil types and is easy to propagate.
This perennial can be propagated from seedlings and seeds alike. If you collect seeds from a plant growing on your property, wait until they turn grayish brown. Once you collect some seeds, the easiest thing to do is scatter them in your garden. If you want to start them from seeds at a later date, you must cold stratify them for three months. Seeds can also be purchased from reputable retailers that specialize in wild plant seeds. Regardless of where you obtain your seeds, you should be comfortable knowing that the seeds’ germination rate is high.
If they are already growing on your land, after the blooming season ends, you can also dig some up and transplant them elsewhere.
Keep in mind, if you want to plant to attract monarchs and other butterflies and have a visual impact on your backyards, plant them in bunches. A good rule of thumb is to plant no less than a dozen or so plants in a single patch.
This wildflower also does well in other settings. For example, liatris plants are colorful additions to perennial borders around gardens and driveways.
This fall I plan to move some blazing star plants to a small spot that I never mow. Currently the goldenrod growing there is in full bloom. If I follow through with my plan, by this time next autumn, purple blazing star spires will enhance the visual affect of golden plume-like goldenrod blossoms.
There are a number of species of liatris that are native to North America. A handful of them are found in Georgia. As such, if you are going to plant liatris in your yard, it’s always best to use species that are native to Georgia. Like other Georgia natives, they have evolved to cope with Georgia’s weather and soil conditions.
Should you have difficulty finding a source of gayfeather plants or seeds, you have a number of other options. You can plant a variety native to another region of the United States. One of these is often referred to as meadow blazing star (Liatris ligulistylis). This is a species native to parts of the American West. Some butterfly fanciers consider it to be the monarch’s favorite nectar plant.
Botanists have also developed a number of liatris cultivars. One has been named Monarch because of its ability to attract its namesake. Another cultivar is named Kobalt.
Once you become familiar with liatris, I suspect you will regret not making an acquaintance with this unsung beauty many years ago.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.