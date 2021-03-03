Our opportunities to view large flocks of migratory birds have dwindled over time. For example, nobody alive today has ever seen flocks of passenger pigeons so large they darkened the sky when they passed by.
John James Audubon once stood in awe when he watched a flock of passenger pigeons that he estimated to be comprised of 1,115,136,000 birds winging their way toward a distant tree line and disappear. However, recently in less than a week I twice witnessed a snippet of one of the last remaining epic bird migration spectacles--the migration of the greater sandhill crane. What made this experience extra special was the fact that the birds flew over my Monroe County backyard.
A quick glance at the migration calendar reveals that the northbound migration of the sandhill crane begins when we are still in the throes of winter and on a fast track toward spring. These flights begin while northern migrants, such as, pine siskins, white-throated sparrows and dark-eyed juncos, are still visiting our backyard feeders.
By 1940, only 1,000 greater sandhill cranes plied the skies over eastern North America. However, conservation efforts have enabled the crane’s population to reach the 100,000-bird plateau.
One reason that we are able to watch the birds’ migration is because they are so large. Greater sandhill cranes can weigh anywhere from 9-15 pounds, have a six to seven-foot wing span, and stand five feet tall.
The birds migrate at altitudes ranging from 500-5,200 feet. These migrants fly in long meandering V-shaped formations which they often abandon and seem to become disoriented. Then suddenly they regroup and continue along their invisible migratory pathway.
The cranes seemingly announce their approach by constantly communicating with one another with their familiar karoo, karoo, karoo call. These unmusical notes can be heard up to a mile away.
In my case, more often than not I only hear the birds passing over my yard. At such times, the birds are flying high above the clouds.
When a migrating flock is spotted, they are often mistaken for Canada geese. Although these birds are also large and fly in V-shaped formations, their calls sound nothing like the note created by the cranes’ eight-inch windpipes. If you are able to see the birds either with your naked eyes or through a pair of binoculars, their identity becomes immediately clear. The legs and feet of Canada geese do not extend beyond their tail feathers. In comparison, the legs and feet of sandhill cranes dangle well beyond their tail feathers.
The birds seen flying over Monroe County right now wintered anywhere from the prairies of Florida north to the Okefenokee Swamp and west to the Grand Bay Wildlife Management Area near Valdosta, all the way to the vast agricultural fields near Bainbridge. Some flocks of sandhills even winter near Cordele and Americus.
Once the migrants reach Monroe County, they fly NNW across the states of Tennessee and Kentucky on into the Midwest. Once there the flocks scatter across a broad breeding range that includes, but is not limited to, Ohio, Michigan, and southern Ontario.
Sandhill cranes are capable of flying 150 to 200 miles per day. How long it takes the birds to make this trip is greatly dependent on the direction and velocity of the wind as well as the severity of the weather.
Whenever I see or hear greater sandhill cranes in late winter, I get excited because experience has taught me spring will soon be knocking at my door.
I hope you have the opportunity to see and hear sandhills passing over your yard. The only thing that would make such an event better would be being able to witness it with your grandchildren and/or children. That would ensure this memorable event is enjoyed by yet another generation.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.