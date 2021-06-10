all stars.jpg

This past weekend, both the 10U and 8U Monroe County Baseball All-Star teams competed in the All-Star Last Chance Warm-up Tournament in McDonough. The 8U team went 2-2, losing out in the semi finals. The 10U team went 3-1, winning the championship game against Pike County Red 9-5.  Both teams, along with 12U baseball and 12U softball will compete this weekend in the All-Star Sub State Championships.