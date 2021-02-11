Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I think the same can be said for romanticism. Before I tell you more about my Sweet Ben, I think we should explore what it means to be romantic. A quick search for the definition of romantic reveals multiple meanings from “conducive to or characterized by the expression of love” to “marked by the imaginative or emotional appeal of what is heroic, adventurous, remote, mysterious, or idealized.” Being romantic is obviously up to the recipient’s interpretation
Since our days of long distance dating, Ben has always been romantic. We spent many hours on the phone talking about our goals and dreams for the future, and on several occasions he got up at 3:00 AM to drive over three hours just to surprise me before I went to work. He showered me with affection through gifts such as flowers, jewelry, and a much needed, television. After we were married in 2009, Ben continued to make me the object of his affection. He would whisk me off to vacations in exotic locations. We would attend music concerts or take moonlight rides in his red convertible. Throughout the years, he has consistently looked for new adventures to share and ways to surprise me.
Recently life events have revealed a new definition of being truly romantic. Due to a close family member’s illness, Ben and I have assumed full responsibility of being the caregivers to his 82-year-old mother who suffers from dementia. Previously, Ben planned romantic dinners and weekend getaways for the two of us, but at this point in our lives, we have altered our schedules to meet the demands of my career and taking care of his mom. My husband continues to amaze with me daily with sweet gestures of love. When he does the grocery shopping, he brings back treats such as flowers or a bag of Chester’s Hot Fries to let me know that he is thinking about me.
While I am at work, Ben takes care of his mom, which is not always easy, but he still manages to speak my love language through acts of service and a show of affection. He packs my lunch and helps with household tasks such as washing the dishes, doing the laundry, and cleaning the house. At the end of the day, he offers hugs and kisses that relieve my stress.
Ben does all of this for me because he wants to ensure that in the midst of the added responsibilities we can have our B&R (Ben & Rhonda) time – which consists of walks in the afternoons and quiet evenings for the two of us after we put his mom to bed. I appreciate the material things that my husband has given me, and I have certainly enjoyed numerous trips that we have taken together, but it this true selfless expression of love for me that makes my husband – at least in my eyes – truly the most romantic man in Monroe County.
Rhonda Amerson