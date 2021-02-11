My husband, Colin Stapleton, is truly the most romantic man in Monroe County!
It began when he proposed to me with the tattoo " Marry Me, Amy" on his arm ! I knew then he was something special...
He wrote me a love song and played and sang it at our wedding reception. We have been married fifteen years now, and there have been many romantic surprises. There was the time he bought me a huge round hay bale for our front yard , just because I loved seeing them in the fields ..the roses he planted so I could see them blooming every day outside our door...the Valentine's Day that he showered me (and all of our three girls) with flowers, candy, and stuffed animals ....the time he won the lottery and shared his winnings with me and our girls, just because it made him happy...the time he got me a kitten, because he knew I loved them, but had not gotten over the loss of my childhood pets, so he helped me allow new ones into my heart through the years...the only Anniversary we were apart, he sent me a HUGE gift basket, with every imaginable treat in it, and then sang the song he wrote to me on Facebook live, so everyone we knew could see it, and so he could remember our Anniversary in a memorable way since we couldn't be together...the time he came home with a new tag for his truck that says "AMYSMAN"...(this gets alot of attention and "Awwws" from the ladies and eye rolls from the men!) The time he bought me a she shed so I would have a quiet place to craft and space of my own to enjoy...the birthday trip to the beach where he treated me to all my favorite restaurants and happy places...and of course, all the hard work he put in... to purchase and now enjoy our beautiful home on twelve acres in Monroe County, we are truly blessed...
These are just a few of the romantic highlights, but more than all the breakfasts in bed, flowers, candy, and gifts through the years, he has proved to be the most romantic man by how hard he works to provide for our family, the fun memories and experiences he creates, and most of all , the huge heart of love he shows me and our girls everyday. God has blessed me with the most romantic man! Thanks for the opportunity to share my gratefulness for him!
Amy Stapleton