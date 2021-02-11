It is such a privilege to nominate my husband of 15 years, Drew Winters. On our wedding day Drew vowed to “always prefer and choose ME, while giving me a home to THRIVE in”, and there has never been a single moment in our marriage that he has not honored that vow.
To know me, is to know that I am hands down the most loved, cherished, and spoiled wife you will ever meet. I am a Monroe County Elementary School teacher, and every morning my Drew wakes me up to coffee, warms or cools my SUV, makes my lunch, and often includes fun love notes as a pick me up in the middle of the day. He knows that my greatest love language is acts of service, and is continually looking for ways to help my day to day life run easier, and can you get more romantic than that?!
Drew LISTENS to me, and then secretly plans outings and gifts that will absolutely blow your mind!
Drew planned 10 draw dropping surprises that included dream vacations and beautiful diamonds, that lasted the entire year of 2015 - our 10th year of marriage. The gifts ranged from romantic vacations for the 2 of us, to dream family vacations, he did not leave ONE detail out.
The most recent elaborate surprise was in February of 2020. I was turning 40, and we were celebrating our 15th anniversary the same year. He surprised me with a bucket list getaway to Las Vegas with some of the hottest tickets on the strip to see Mariah Carey & Cirque de Soleil. In addition he planned a vow renewal with none other than Elvis at the iconic Las Vegas sign. The morning after we arrived home, I woke up to the most incredible video recapping not only our time together but highlighting that he “has never found a love like this”. It displayed our love so perfectly, he captured how truly loved I am because of HIM and his romantic ways.
He is my biggest cheerleader and encourager to pursue all of my life dreams. In the past year Drew has taken a long time heart's desire of owning a small business with handmade art, and made it a reality. He truly makes me a better woman, mother, teacher, and small business owner because of the amazing home environment he daily gives me to thrive in.
There is truly no way I could eloquently write what my heart daily feels towards my Drew. He encompasses everything any lady has ever dreamed of in a husband. It’s not just in the BIG things, even though he does those so well. It’s in the day to day moments of KNOWING that I am THE MOST loved wife alive because he is constantly choosing me, preferring me, spoiling me, and listening to me. I can’t think of anyone more deserving in Monroe County and would like to nominate my Drew for this award.
Kim Winters