So why is Frank Weber the most romantic man in Monroe county? I have been married to Frank Weber for almost 18 years now. We have both served in the Marine Corps, as I am a retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant and Frank who is a Chief Warrant Officer 4, will soon be retired after 22 years of faithful service, this March. He continuously surprises me and our children all the time. If I told you the romance was dead, I would be lying. We have seen the world together, have endured many deployments and have had many miles in between us. However, some way somehow, he always ensures that me and the kids are well taken care of and that I always know that he loves me unconditionally.
In 2007, Frank and I were both Marines and had an overlapping tour to Iraq. I had been out in Fallujah for almost eight months and had spent eight months away from him. As a surprise he somehow finagled a convoy to visit me in Fallujah. I had no idea that he was in the same country as me and had no idea that he was on his way to see me. My boss at the time had called me to his desk and I thought for sure there was something that needed to be done immediately or needed my attention. My boss, then told me that there was someone outside our workspaces waiting for me. I was caught off guard because I did not know who or what he was talking about. As far as I knew, my husband was in Okinawa, Japan still getting ready to be deployed.
So, I went outside and there stands my husband, covered in sand, with a bottle of water and open arms so that I can hug him! I was so surprised and shocked to see him that tears just ran down my face and I could not stop because I had missed him so much. Somehow, some way he had managed to pull off a miracle and found a way to see me before I had left Iraq and headed back stateside. This was an awesome surprise.
I know that a lot of dual active-duty couples spend lots of time away from one another, but one thing my husband does well is finding ways to always be there and surprise me. This visit meant more to me than any amount of money or gift that he could ever buy me. Although it was Iraq and our romantic dinner was at the chow hall, it was just nice to touch his face and laugh and joke in person.
When it comes to being romantic, Frank Weber is the definition of romantic. For our ten-year anniversary he surprised me with a limo and a 7-day cruise to the Caribbean. I am not an easy person to surprise because I always know what is going on. He constantly keeps me on my toes as to what he is going to do next and always puts in the extra effort to ensure that our love stays as fresh as it was from day one.
My husband has sacrificed so much for this country and for our family that it would be nice to “surprise” him for once with being the winner of this competition. He is selfless in everyway possible and I cannot think of a more deserving person than my husband. He is a true hero, the best husband and daddy that anyone could ask for. I am not only lucky but honored to be called his wife.
Kristy Weber