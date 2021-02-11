Jordan and I serve together at church, and have done so since 2016. We started out as most couples do; strangers, acquaintances, then eventually friends. Over the course of the beginning of the pandemic, we became closer as friends, and ultimately started dating. We quickly realized we couldn't imagine doing life without each other! In December, we had dinner at Mystic Grill in Covington with the rest of the staff from the church, who just happens to be some of the people we are closest to. Unknown to me, he had set up a plan to propose that night! Everyone that went to dinner with us was in on it, along with a few others. (He even had a friend hidden in the bushes with a camera!) So, after dinner the group decided to go take some pictures on the square, but he "forgot his wallet" at the restaurant and turned around to “go get it.” While some of us ladies were having our picture taken in front of a big Christmas tree, he snuck up behind me and dropped down on one knee. When we were "finished taking the picture" and were moving from our poses, I turn around to see him behind me and he says, "Hey, I don't know what you have planned for the next hundred and fifty years, but if you wouldn't mind spending them with me, I think that would be absolutely wonderful!" Of course I said yes! (I ended up with pictures and a video!) When I asked him later why he chose to propose there, that night, he told me it was because he wanted to do it around those who we know love us and want to see us together. I had no idea he was going to propose because he had done such a great job making me think we would wait! I also love the way he (almost) effortlessly transitioned from a “me/I” outlook to an “us/we” outlook. He is so conscious of my love language and is very intentional to operate in the one that speaks to me most (quality time). Whether it's just inviting me to ride around with him while he runs errands, or setting some time aside for us to go antiquing. He also has been wonderful with helping me make decisions regarding the wedding! He really knows how to give me butterflies!
Tabatha Coleman