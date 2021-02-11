Like most young ladies, I just had to be married by the time I was 30. Therefore, being fresh off a breakup at age 30 was slightly devastating. Then I met Shaun. The whole year that we dated felt like a romantic movie. Our very first date I was so nervous...until he reached out and grabbed my hand. He gave me a look that said, “hey, we are in this together, and I’m not going anywhere.” All my nervousness melted away, I opened up, and we played arcade games and got ice cream like we were 15 years old! Shortly after we started dating I was in South Carolina and my dog passed away. I texted him the news and he responded with, “be right there!” He literally left his job and drove the 3 hours to where I was. In October, we went to the Georgia National Fair and he won me THE BIGGEST stuffed animal there! Little did I know that all of these wonderful memories were leading up to an even greater, very elaborate marriage proposal! I had long given my husband (Shaun Patrick Mulvihill) the nickname “Irish” and St. Patrick’s Day is always a big deal around here! That year, he suggested we do a scavenger hunt. I “coincidentally” came across a flyer for a St. Patty’s Day scavenger hunt downtown (which had really been designed and planted by his sister.) That night we had to find certain items and complete certain tasks. The best part (in retrospect) was that we had to take a picture of us completing each thing and text it to a certain number.(The number was his sister’s out-of-state number which I didn’t recognize!) As a result, we have the entire proposal night captured in fun photos! The final task to be completed was: Sing in front of a group of people...for bonus points, get on stage at a local restaurant/bar! We proceeded to the nearest local bar (which he had arranged this with ahead of time) and asked them if he could sing something on stage. They obliged (of course!) He goes up on stage, grabs a guitar from the guitarist of the house band, and proceeds to play and sing...our song, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley. What’s more, the whole bar full of people started singing along with him! He gets to the end of the song, and in front of everyone says how I am home to him and how I challenge him to be the man God has called him to be…and will I marry him? I said yes, but commented how I wished my mama could have been there...then I heard a voice behind me say, “I’m here baby girl :)” I turn around and my mama had been there the whole time, hiding in the back, because he knew I was a mama’s girl and had arranged for her to be there.
Ashley Mulvihill