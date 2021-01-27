Mary Persons inaugural fishing team competed in its first state qualifier last Saturday, Jan. 23, at Lake Seminole. The Dogs brought along five teams that competed in a pool of 120 boats for the top 17 spots, that will advance to the state qualifier. Unfortunately, none of Mary Persons boats managed to advance this go-round, although two came pretty close.
The tournament was made up of two days. A pre-fishing day on Friday, in which boats were allowed to go out, mark spots and hopefully find where the fish are, and the actual tournament day. Although MP’s teams were accompanied by fishing pros who know the lake well, head coach Mark McCoy says that unforeseen bad weather and poor luck resulted in the teams coming up short.
“The weather turned on us Friday, and only one of our five groups caught fish on the pre-fishing day. It was cold and rainy, and the bass just weren’t biting. So, everyone kind of had to rethink their game plan the night of. On Saturday, our guys had a few places marked. It was a cool and overcast day, and we wound up only having two teams catch fish at all.”
One of those teams, which placed 42 overall, was the boat fished by Ryan Holloway and Michael Head, who caught three fish for a total weight of 3 pounds, five ounces. Their boat was captained by experienced pro-fisherman Rick Wilson. The other boat, that placed 35th overall, was fished by Conner Ethridge and Griffin McGee, who brought in two fish for a total weight of five pounds. They were captained by another pro, Taylor Kirby.
The winning boat, which was from Bainbridge, caught five fish for a total weight of 25 pounds, 15 ounces. One of their fish was a nine-pounder. Mary Persons top boat caught two respectable-size fish, a two and three-pounder, which added up to five total. The team almost caught a six-pounder, which came off the line right as the boys were wheeling it into the boat. McCoy says if the team had caught that fish, they’d have easily made the top 15.
“It’s not just about how much you catch. One big fish can really make the difference. These tournaments are all about weight. Boats have a five fish limit. What teams will do is try to catch five fish, then keep fishing for bigger ones. If you wind up hooking a bigger fish, you replace a smaller one. I think some of the top boats caught five or six fish to get those big ones they wound up bringing in.” Of the 120 boats competing, 56 didn’t catch fish at all, including three MP boats.
“The fish just weren’t there when we needed them to be. When you’re limited on knowledge and experience at these lakes, you’re kind of at the mercy of whatever you discover on that pre-fishing day. Seminole is a tough lake. Somedays you can hit it and really do well and some days you don’t catch a single fish. But we have three more tournaments coming up, so plenty more chances to qualify.”
The team’s next tournament is Feb. 13 at West Point Lake in LaGrange. Although six boats are allowed to compete in a tournament, Mary Persons only had five participating this go-round due to an unforeseen COVID quarantine of one team. For the next qualifier, McCoy expects to fill all six spots, and will include the three teams that were unable to participate in this tournament.
“We have eight teams total which is phenomenal. It’s great to have so much interest in the program.”
The team is also focused on Lake Oconee, which will host a state qualifier in March. McCoy hopes that spending lots of time at the lake will give the team something of a home-field advantage. Oconee is also a favorite fishing spot of many of the team’s captains. With that said, the team will be competing against other local fishing programs, including Warner Robins, Jones County and Pike County.
To stay up to date on all the latest news concerning Mary Persons’ fishing team, check out their Facebook page @ ‘MP Bass Fishing Team’.