The season ended for Mary Persons’ boys basketball team with a 72-53 loss to to Crisp County in the Region 2-AAA tournament on Tuesday.
The boys finish 12-12 overall and 7-8 in region. The Bulldogs won the right to play Crisp by beating Pike County on Monday.
Last week, the team faced Americus-Sumter on Friday, Jan. 5, in a matchup the Dogs lost 77-52, followed by two back-to-back wins against Central 77-61 and Pike County 100-60. The Pike win on Monday allowed the Dogs to advance to the second round of the Region 2-AAA tournament where they faced Crisp County in a game that decided who advanced to the playoffs.
In the Americus-Sumter matchup, the Dogs managed to hold their own against the 1-seed Panthers for the first three quarters. MP actually outscored their opponent by one point in the second and was only down by six at the end of the first half. In the 3rd quarter, the Panthers started to secure the win by racking up another six points and in the fourth, things really went south with Americus-Sumter outscoring the Dogs 26 to 13. Top scorers for the Dogs included senior Alex Brown with 17 points, junior Johona Braswell with 11 and senior Lamont Jones with 9. Brown led the team in threes with a total of five and Braswell topped the stats chart in free-throws with four.
The Dogs were certainly more dominant in their second game against the 7-seed Central Chargers on Saturday. MP dominated the first two quarters, ended the first half 34 to 15. In the second, the Chargers gave the Dogs some of a run for their money, outscoring MP 23 to 19 in the third quarter and nearly tying them in the fourth. Luckily, the Dogs first half lead held strong and MP finished the game with a comfortable lead. Top scorers for the Dogs were Lamont Jones with 15 points, freshman Ty Dumas with 14 and senior Jaboree Goodson with 13. Jones had the most 2-pointers, making 6 out of eleven attempts. The team’s usual lead scorer Alex Brown seemed off his game, only scoring seven points throughout the game.
Mary Persons first round game of the Region 2-AAA tournament finished as expected on Monday, with the Dogs crushing the visiting 8-seed Pike County. The game had a surprising first quarter, when the visiting Pirates racked up 22 points to MP’s 20. The universe soon corrected itself though as Mary Persons dominated the Pirates 22 to 10 in the second. This beat down continued in the second half, with the Dogs accumulating 58 points to Pike’s 28. Top scorers in the game were Alex Brown with 23 points, Ty Dumas with 21 and Lamont Jones and Jaboree Goodson tying with 12. Dumas and Brown both had three 3-pointers in the game and Jones tallied up the most rebounds with 12.