Mary Persons has dropped Westside High in Macon as its 2021 home opener and replaced the Seminoles with the lowly Tower Titans from DeKalb County.
MP coach Brian Nelson said Westside was supposed to play at MP in 2020 but couldn’t after Bibb County shutdown sports due to the COVID panic. MP was supposed to go to Westside this year. Nelson said he offered to let Westside have half the gate receipts to keep it at Dan Pitts Stadium. But Nelson said Westside coach Sheddrick “Spoon” Risper wanted to keep it a home game. Nelson said Risper is a friend and he told him he would try to find someone else.
Nelson got Towers to come instead. The Titans were 1-6 last year.
The game will also be Senior Night for the Bulldogs. Traditionally the last home game of the year, Senior Night had been moved up in the season last year due to COVID fears that future games might be cancelled. Nelson said he moved Senior Night up this year not because of COVID but because the festivities distract from important region contests later in the year.