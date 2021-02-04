Mary Persons FFA Member Willow Waldrep won Grand Champion at the Doe-si-Doe Breeding Doe and Breeding Ewe show held at the Honey Ridge Agri-center in Effingham County Saturday, Jan.30. She placed 4th in Showmanship, 1st in Weight Class (Class 5) and won Grand Champion of the whole show. Mary Persons FFA is proud of the hard work Willow has put in throughout her 2020-21 show season with her breeding ewe.
