One of our most hallowed holidays is Independence Day (celebrated July 4). On this national holiday, we celebrate the Continental Congress signing the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Our celebrations are traditionally accompanied with pyrotechnic shows that light up the nighttime skies with breathtaking fireworks. After the last volley of fireworks have faded hummingbird fans know that soon the air space around their feeders will explode with the appearance of more hummingbirds than can be seen at any other time of the year.
This is no coincidence. It is triggered by a long process that began the day after the Summer Solstice (June 21). June 21 was the longest day of the year. Beginning June 22, the days get progressively shorter. This decline in the time the sun shines each day triggers subtle changes in ruby-throated hummingbirds.
Seemingly overnight the birds begin preparing for their fall migration by developing a seemingly insatiable appetite. This causes the birds to try to consume as much food as they possibly can. During this feeding binge, it is not uncommon for a hummingbird to eat 50 percent of its weight in food daily.
By the time each bird is ready to embark on this epic journey it will have increased its weight by 25-40 percent.
As a result, whereas during the past few weeks we might have been feeding a handful of hummingbirds, from now through August and into early September the numbers of hummingbird will continue to swell. In fact by September some Monroe Countians will actually be hosting 100 or more birds.
The reason the birds are congregating in our yards is our feeders and flower gardens provide them with an abundance of food that more often than not cannot be matched in the wild. The sugar they obtain from your feeders and flowers is stored as fat. The stored fat will fuel their migration.
However, it is a misconception that feeders provide them with all of the food the birds need. In truth, hummingbirds cannot live on sugar water alone. Too often, we overlook the fact that that the birds also require sugar-rich nectar collected from flowers.
The reason for this is, in addition to sugar, flower nectar also contains minerals and other nutrients not found in processed sugar. Even less appreciated is the realization that hummingbirds consume large numbers of small insects and spiders. These tiny critters are great sources of essential protein and fat.
Through at least the end of July, most of the hummingbirds that initially congregate around our feeders are adults that bred locally and their offspring. However, throughout August and into September migrants from southern Canada and much of the eastern United States will begin funneling through the South.
If these birds are carrying ample amounts of stored fat and are in excellent physical condition, they might stay in our yards for just a day or two. If we offer them an abundance of food and the birds are in poor condition and/or have little body fat, they may linger longer.
If you want to increase the numbers of birds you host during the next two and a half months, there are a number of things you can do:
Keep feeders as clean as possible. Do not let nectar become cloudy or sour. By the same note, don’t allow bacteria and mold to build up inside your feeder.
Never let your feeders run dry. When faced with a lack of nourishment, the birds often move on looking for a more dependable source of food.
If hummingbirds are constantly fighting with one another trying to find a place to feed, add additional feeders. Keep in mind the birds are trying to consume as much food as possible in the shortest period of time. When they are fighting with one another, they are using up valuable time and energy.
I have found the folks that consistently host the most hummingbirds are those that offer the birds feeders and nectar-rich flowers. More often than not, hummingbird fans do not offer the birds nearly enough flowering plants. Remember these plants are a source of nutrients that are not provided by nectar. In addition, they attract the small insects and spiders that are also an important part of the hummingbird’s diet.
Humming birds are creatures of habitat. As such, they are likely to return to nest in the same area where they were raised.
In addition, their spring and migration routes do not change from year to year. With that in mind, if you go to the effort to provide ruby-throated birds a combination of feeders stocked with fresh sugar water, flowers rich in nectar and an abundance of small insects and spiders, chances are the numbers of rubythroats that visit your yard each summer will increase over time.
For more information on enhancing your backyard for hummingbirds, become a participant of the Hummingbird Haven Project sponsored by the Garden Club of Georgia, the Georgia Wildlife Conservation Section, and The Environmental Resources Network (TERN). Contact Melissa Hayes by phone at 478-994-1438 or email (melissa.hayes@dnr.ga.gov) for more information.
Summer is indeed hummingbird time. Sit back and enjoy the show!
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.