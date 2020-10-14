There is hope in knowing that God is sovereign over all things! Sovereignty means ‘possessing supreme or ultimate power’. Ephesians 1:11 says, “In Him also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestined according to the purpose of Him who works all things according to the counsel of His will.”
We tend to give Satan way too much credit. We assign him the power to bring situations upon us when he does not have that kind of power in himself. I’ve even been guilty of making statements like, “This didn’t catch God by surprise!” or “God knew this was going to happen!” This is only trusting in His knowledge and not in His power. True hope is found in God’s overall sovereignty, in His power and not simply His knowledge. Often times when we attribute bad circumstances to Satan, we are trying to rescue God’s character from negativity or reproach. We think that if we say God is the one who sent it or caused it, it would make Him look less compassionate, unloving, or unkind. The reason we think this is because we cannot fully understand and comprehend the plans and purposes of God and how infinitely good He is even in bringing seemingly negative circumstances upon us.
When we try to spare God the burden of His own sovereignty, we lose the security of our source of Hope. We undermine the very hope we are trying to offer by explaining it away as some other cause. When we say God knew about it but didn’t cause it, we are highlighting His omniscience (All-Knowing) but neglecting His omnipotence (All-Powerful)! God is not only all-knowing, He is also all-powerful!
Let’s look at this COVID-19 Pandemic for example. Either God sent it, has a great purpose to accomplish in it and Satan is trying to figure out how to frustrate that purpose. Or Satan sent it to distract and destroy and God has to figure out how to use it for His glory and our good. Which scenario brings you the most comfort and hope? One puts God in charge and Satan trying to react. The other puts Satan in charge and God trying to react. God is in charge and there is hope in His sovereignty.
God is either sovereign over all or He is not sovereign at all! There is truly nothing that happens outside of God’s sovereign will. Matthew 10:29 says, “Are not two sparrows sold for a copper coin? And not one of them falls to the ground apart from your Father’s will.” Proverbs 16:1 says, “The preparations of the heart belong to man, But the answer of the tongue is from the Lord.” Proverbs 16:9 says, “A man’s heart plans his way, But the Lord directs his steps.” Daniel 4:35 says, “All the inhabitants of the earth are reputed as nothing; He does according to His will in the army of heaven and among the inhabitants of the earth. No one can restrain His hand or say to Him, “What have You done?”” You and I want this to be TRUE because God’s absolute ability to deliver on every one of His promises hinges on His sovereignty! Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” The reason why God can make a promise like this is because He is ultimately in control and His will cannot be frustrated!
Is this true even in the bad circumstances? “Bad” is defined in the temporary and God doesn’t operate in the temporary. He doesn’t make His plans circumstantially. He plans ahead! Believing God sent it brings comfort, security, and peace and leaves us looking for His purposes in hope. Not believing God sent it leaves us looking for confidence, security, and peace without hope. A great example of this is the testimony of Job. Job proclaimed after all of his trials in Job 42:2, “I know that You can do everything, And that no purpose of Yours can be withheld from You.”
Believing that God is sovereign in all of life’s circumstances gives us a great confidence that He will accomplish a great work in the end. James 5:11 says, “Indeed we count them blessed who endure. You have heard of the perseverance of Job and seen the end intended by the Lord—that the Lord is very compassionate and merciful.” Stop wasting time trying to figure out how God is going to use something that Satan caused. Satan is terrible and evil but he is on a leash held in the hands of an almighty God!
If the Bible says God is sovereign and we admit that in whatever circumstance we find ourselves in, it is part of His plan, we still have the question “Why?” Why Did God Do It? First of all, we will never be able to fully understand the mind or the ways of God because they are so much higher than our finite minds can comprehend. Only God fully knows the plans and purposes that He desires to accomplish out of each individual circumstance. John Piper said, “If God is presently doing 100 things in your life, you may be aware of 3 of them!”
There are various reasons why God sends trials into the lives of His children. One reason is the presence of sin (Romans 5:12, 8:20). Another is to train and help believers mature (Romans 5:3-5, James 1:2-4). Trials help prove our faith (1 Peter 1:6-7) and they even bring about good at times (Romans 8:28, Genesis 37-50). The ultimate reason is to bring God glory (Romans 11:36)!
God is sovereign over all things and He uses all things to accomplish His will. Because we know that His plan is to work all things out for His glory and our good, then no matter what we are presently going through, we know it is part of that glorious plan. So if you want to truly find hope in all circumstances, place your faith and trust in God’s sovereignty. No matter what you are going through today, God alone is in control and you can find your hope in Him because He is sovereign and He has a plan and His plan is good! Place your hope in Him.
Rev. Brian Moore is senior pastor of New Providence Baptist Church, 2560 Highway 41, Smarr. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.