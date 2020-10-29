Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.
- Phi 4:4-5 (NIV) |
Can I just be honest? When I think, “Of all the words that I want to describe me . . .” Gentleness isn’t even on my list.
“I just want to be gentle” What? No! I want to be described as faithful, brave, courageous, and intelligent. But gentle . . . nah.
So let’s try a different word. Other versions of the Bible translate the word gentle as meekness.
Does that help? Not for me! When I hear meekness I think meek as a mouse. “You know, I’d really like to be meek as a mouse.”
So why do we read words like that, which are intended to be good, virtuous things, and think, “I don’t like that.”
I think the main reason is due to interpretation issues from Greek (in which much of the New Testament was written) to English. We hear “meek” and we think “weak.” And because of that, you don’t go up to a guy in the gym and go, “Dude, you look gentle.” “Looking meek man, looking meek.”
So it is really important for us to set a definition because the way New Testament writers wrote about gentleness, and the way Jesus lived it out, is entirely different than we interpret it 2,000 years later.
When we hear gentleness, we get tense because we think weak and passive. But that’s not what scripture lays out for us.
Gentleness is not softness. A gentle person is not someone who is never disagreeable, or someone who never upsets the status quo. In fact, that is a kind of niceness that is the counterfeit form of true and godly gentleness.
So what is it?
Greek language is very different than English because words were used to paint pictures. Gentle in Greek is the picture of a stallion or racehorse under control. Giant, powerful animals that are leveraging their strength in a very specific way. It’s strength under control.
So gentleness is less of an outward display and more of an inward control. Just “taking it” is not gentleness. That is weakness. Gentleness is having the power to respond any way you want, to but doing so with God’s purposes in mind.
It’s handling people with care.
Gentleness lines up what God is doing IN you with what God wants to do THROUGH you.
In the midst of this election cycle, and a world that is filled with chaos, confusion, and COVID, what if those of us that were Followers were known for our gentleness?
Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!
Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.
Evident to all . . .
Even the people who think differently than you.
Even the people who oppose you.
Even the people who are unkind to you.
Even the people who fail you.
Seth Hoover is pastor at Momentum Christian Church, Forsyth Campus, 175 N. Lee Street. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.