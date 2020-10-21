Pain. Look around. Misery loves company. I don’t know what to say. It seems like everywhere I look, there is someone suffering; World events that we have no control over, loneliness, financial uncertainty, sickness, and even untimely and unexplainable death.
Cliques point out the weaknesses of their muse. It can just go unsaid how we treat each other sometimes just because we “feel” like it. Heck, we justify our actions as “keeping it real”. The pain is still there. It doesn’t disappear. What about hurting each other just to prove a point, or to make ourselves seem more important than another, or to gain authority over someone or something?
Are we really made this way? Is this the way we must be because our society says it is acceptable? And if that is the case in most all of these matters, just because it is defined as acceptable, do we have to do it that way?
I found myself concerned with all of this recently. People are hurting and it has to stop. Period. No doubt about it.
People are screaming for help. SCREAMING!!!! Some put up false fronts and smiles. Some just don’t show themselves and disappear. Some suffer alone. Some search it out and humbly ask for anything that can be given, but are often met with help that becomes pretentious. I have to ask, are we trustworthy enough to effectively help without benefits attached?
Personally, I am very tired. Watching people suffer is unacceptable. It drains me. I know it drains others as well. When someone needs forgiveness, and we have the ability to forgive and pass it up, we go against Christ’s teachings. I have felt pain and attempted to survive it on my own. I turned to people that I felt could help me, but it can only go as far as they can stand your pain. This is a fact as well. We’re told to rely on each other, but each other is not enough.
GOD has the answer because GOD is the answer. Check this out: the term “I AM” should be self-explanatory, but there are other indicators out there to pull from. When David was in danger and running for his very life, he prayed “But you, O Lord, are a God merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love and faithfulness. Turn to me and be gracious to me; give your strength to your servant, and save the son of your maidservant. Show me a sign of your favor, that those who hate me may see and be put to shame because you, Lord, have helped me and comforted me.”(Psalms 86:15-17, ESV).
How about that? This was a man that was a murderer, an adulterer, and had grievous thoughts towards others, and yet he specifically knew that he had to go to GOD to find his fortress of comfort and peace. He understood humility and repentance. Another example of the reliability and faithfulness of GOD was given when he told the disciples “I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you” (John 14:18, ESV).
This was in the form of the Holy Spirit. And if that is not enough, how about this: “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. 29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.””(Matthew 11:28-30, ESV).
Jesus told the cripple to just hold out his hand. He calmed the storm with mere words. He told the leper to wash in the river, the blind to simply see, and the dead to wake up from your simple sleep. If that is the case, for all those in pain, look up and simply see. And for us that have the accountable duty to act on behalf of our LORD, we MUST do it humbly and pay very close attention not to become so self-assured. WE can’t help, only GOD has the tools. We must understand that and let people see GOD though our humble, non self-serving actions. Love unconditionally. And for those in pain, know that he is the “I AM”.
The simple point is this when it comes to GOD and his ability to ease our pain: “Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!”” (Psalms 46:10, ESV).
Rev. Jeff Dean is the senior pastor of Sanctuary Baptist Church, 12643 Highway 87, Forsyth. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.