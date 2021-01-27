As we look around the world, no one can deny that we are living in some solemn and awful times. Tensions are increasing on every side even as we inaugurate a new president. Corona virus has claimed two million lives and climbing. Economic uncertainty reigns. Our country and the world have never experienced a time like this.
Conditions are just as Jesus had prophesied. Many are concerned about all that is going on in the world.There are wars, pestilences, unusual weather patterns and moral declension. Cultural wars are intensifying. Many wonder, ‘what do all these things mean?’ People are asking, where is the world headed? How will it all end? Does anyone have the answers to the world’s problems? Humanity is dismayed and confused.
But Jesus declared that these are just the beginning of sorrows. In other words, you have not seen anything yet.
‘What can I do?’ is the meditation of every heart.
First, you must have faith in what Jesus said; and that is that things are not going to get better. Rather it will wax more evil and more destructive as time goes on. But the good news is that He has promised the Blessed Hope.
I thank God for the politicians, trying to do what they can to bring peace and order in society. I pray for our new president, as I continue to pray for his predecessor. But neither of them can solve the problem. Moderna, Johnson and Johnson nor any other vaccine has the answer. Neither Fauci nor CDC can resolve the issue. Billionaires are profiting from the pain, fear, hurt and death that is ravaging humanity; but neither can they solve the problem.
The problem is sin, and the only solution is Jesus Christ. He is the One who personally foretold and spoke through His holy prophets declaring what is happening now and what is to come upon the earth.
The situation in the world is pointing to a time that the world’s wise men would rather have you not think about; or for those of us that think about it, to forget it. They call it foolishness. God calls it wisdom. That wisdom is the power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ with its culmination, His soon coming.
I choose to believe Jesus, His prophets of old and His apostles that walked with Him. I love the way the apostle Paul brings it home, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, the just shall live by faith” (Romans 1:16-17).
At one point in the history of ancient Israel the people were turning away from their Creator God. The leaders were oppressing, deceiving, and exploiting the ordinary people. It is no different today.
God then raised up a man that would speak on His behalf. Amos was his name and he declared, “I have overthrown some of you, as God overthrew Sodom and Gomorrah, and ye were as a firebrand plucked out of the burning: yet have ye not returned unto me, saith the Lord.
Therefore, thus will I do unto thee, O Israel: and because I will do this unto thee, prepare to meet thy God, O Israel” (Amos 4:11-12).
He is saying the same to us today, ‘prepare to meet your God’.
Rev. Aubrey Duncan is an author, evangelist and pastor of the Forsyth New Life Mission of Seventh-day Adventists., 281 S. Frontage Road, Forsyth. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.