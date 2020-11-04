Our current Christian political culture is devastating our Christian witness. I believe it’s one of the reasons congregations are shrinking and churches are dying.
Many have been duped into believing there is such a thing as a Christian political party, or that one party is more Christian than another. Political parties are not important to God. Christians have been so focused on getting politicians elected, we’ve neglected keeping God in our hearts.
The hate and vitriol spewed by Christians at people with whom they disagree is dreadful. Christians are citizens of heaven and the things of earth need to grow strangely dim in our lives.
Jesus was asked a political question in Matthew 22:15-22. “Then the Pharisees went and plotted how to entangle him in his words. And they sent their disciples to him, along with the Herodians, saying, ‘Teacher, we know that you are true and teach the way of God truthfully, and you do not care about anyone’s opinion, for you are not swayed by appearances. Tell us, then, what you think. Is it lawful to pay taxes to Caesar, or not?’ But Jesus, aware of their malice, said, ‘Why put me to the test, you hypocrites? Show me the coin for the tax.’ And they brought him a denarius. And Jesus said to them, ‘Whose likeness and inscription is this?’ They said, ‘Caesar’s.’ Then he said to them, ‘Therefore render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.’ When they heard it, they marveled. And they left him and went away.”
Pharisees and Herodians typically opposed each other. They were like different political parties. Pharisees opposed the payment of taxes because they did not want to submit to Roman authority, and Herodians supported taxes because Herod’s government was funded by taxes paid to Rome. But the Pharisees and Herodians united because they both disdained Jesus. They tried to trap Jesus into choosing sides regarding the payment of taxes. If Jesus opposed taxes, he would be in trouble with Rome, and if Jesus supported taxes, he would be in trouble with the Jews. It was a major political issue. Of course, Jesus took God’s side instead of choosing one of their sides. His example is profound.
There are many things in scripture which can be deemed “political.” For example, abortion is a political issue, but it’s also a scriptural issue. I personally believe abortion is wrong unless it prevents the death of the mother. But I am pro-life, not just pro-birth. I am for ministries that help children, whether it be with food, shelter, or education. The immigrant and racial minorities’ problems are political issues, and scriptures speak to these in Psalm 146:9, Jeremiah 7:5-7, Ezekiel 47:22, Zechariah 7:9-10, and others.
Christians should not be silent on the injustices against aborted babies, immigrants, minorities, or anyone when scriptures speak so forcefully against this. In fact, there are more scriptures which speak of ministering to the poor and needy than any other sin. But elevating any sin, whether it’s abortion or racism, as the worst sin is not scriptural. If scripture guides our faith, then we do not have to worry about being labeled “political.” Even Jesus was labeled political to justify his crucifixion.
Most people reading this are protestants. Early protestants protested the injustices and sins of the Catholic church. Protesting is a blessed heritage for protestants. Christians should continue protesting injustice and sin of all kinds because we are citizens of heaven, not because we are connected to any worldly political organization or party. 1 Peter 2:16 says, “Live as free men, but do not use your freedom as a cover-up for evil; live as servants of God.”
Let us get our direction from God’s word and the Holy Spirit instead of Facebook, television, or other worldly sources. Let us render to America the things that are America’s, and to God the things that are God’s.
