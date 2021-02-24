When you were a kid did you ever play the game “Simon Says”? Did you ever win?
I recently had an activity at a jail service where I played the game with the inmates. As I gave the “Simon Says” commands I did something different than what I was saying and got some to do what I did instead of what I said. Of course they were out of the game.
I then gave several commands that were “Simon Says” consecutively. Then I gave one command that was simple and did the exact opposite of the thing I was saying; everyone in the room was out of the game.
This began my message of “God Says” with a quote from Jesus in (John 10:3b- 5) summarized as this: “I call my sheep by name and lead them out. I go before them and they follow me for they know My voice and a stranger they will not follow but will flee from him because they don’t know a strangers voice.”
Earlier in that Chapter He describes how they will know that He is the one speaking and that He is the Good Shepherd: He will enter by the door and the porter will open it because he also knows Him as the Shepherd. (John 10: 1, 3)
Later in the chapter He speaks to the ones that will follow the orders of another “you do not believe and you are not My sheep.” (John10:26 )
As a child or young adult most have played the game “Simon Says.” Players desperately try not to get eliminated; they try to be the last one still playing, the winner.
Those rules of obedience with a silly game take a significant turn when we think of “God Says.” The Lord asks everyone to obey His word, but people would rather win a game and lose their “soul;” this is the real game that lasts for eternity.
My suggestion is to be a believer. Hear what “God says” and do it as it says in John 10:27–30 if for no other reason than that you hear His voice and follow Him. Because He gives eternal life, the assurance of not being plucked out of His hand. He and the Father are one; so He represents “God says.”
We do well only when we listen to God, taking it from the Word. Those who believe hear what God says by reading and studying and will know and do what He says.
Angela Johnson is the director of Reconciliation House Inc., which serves formerly incarcerated women as they return to the community and hosts camps for children whose parents are in prison, among other community ministries.