I love writing, but I always wonder if you (the reader) will find what I have to say interesting. Will you catch my “tongue in cheek”, will you understand my occasional use of sarcasm, will you be forgiving when I’m a bit corny? Most of all, will you see my heart when I urge you to trust in God in these troubling times?
A WRITER’S world is filled with words. I have plenty of them incubating in my head. Somerset Maugham said, “All the words I use in my stories can be found in a dictionary–it’s just a matter of arranging them into the right sentences.” Gee, I wish I had wrote that clever assessment since that describes my weekly challenge.
MARK TWAIN’S view of writers is worth noting. He wrote, “Most writers regard the truth as their most valuable possession.” Since I love parsing out the truth from all the disingenuous words used to manipulate people, I’m in the process of creating a “truth filter.” I hope to have a patent on this invention soon. What an ingenious device it will be! It will immediately signal an alert when a politician’s words are less than candid or when the media is spinning another story. Hmm. Washington D.C. could go silent over night.
AS A writer, I don’t think it is my job to tell you what to think, but to give you things to think about. So who influences the way you think? Whose words, philosophies and beliefs help shape your world view? And what gauge do you use to filter out truth from error or outright lies? No doubt newspapers, TV, radio and the internet are powerful tools, because each has the ability to sway our thinking through the effective use of words. So who needs more words? Well, apparently I do. Throughout the day I’m bombarded with the opinions and viewpoints of others. I figure God deserves equal time to speak into my life. His words refresh my soul. I also find the word of God to be a great filter when it comes to sifting out all the junk, hype and negative influences of the day.
Carolyn Martel is the retired advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.