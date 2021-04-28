Every so often, we encounter a bird that possesses qualities that separate it from others of its kind. One such bird is a mockingbird that currently resides in and around a small Monroe County yard. This unique bird is an almost totally white mockingbird. Understandably, the owner of this bird’s territory (a delightful woman who wishes to remain anonymous) considers this rare mockingbird her special bird.
The mockingbird’s plumage is white except for a few black feathers on its wings. The bird’s feet and bill are pinkish white. However, the bird’s eyes appear to be dark.
Ornithologists might argue among themselves as to whether the bird displays albinism or leucism. Based on my observations I believe the bird is an albino.
The four different types of albinism are true (sometimes referred to as total), incomplete, imperfect and partial, This condition is brought about by the bird lacking any pigment called melanin.
A true albino’s plumage is totally white whereas its legs, feet, and bill are white to pinkish. A true albino’s eyes are always pink or red. The presence of the only black feathers in the same area on both wings coupled with its seemingly dark eyes leads me to believe the Monroe County bird is a partial albino.
Since male and female northern mockingbirds appear identical, it is very difficult to tell the sex of a mockingbird decked out in its normal plumage, let alone one that is almost pure white. However, the bird’s large size and behavior suggest it is a male.
I only saw two mockingbirds during my visit. Twice I witnessed the white bird chasing brown thrashers away. However, it never showed any aggression toward the other mockingbird. This second mockingbird was noticeable smaller. Since mockingbirds are currently nesting, it appeared the white mockingbird was chasing off what it perceived as a potential threat to its nest. If the smaller mockingbird were not its mate, he would have attempted to chase it away, too.
I am convinced the woman hosting the bird is correct in assuming the white mockingbird is nesting on her property. If she and her son locate the nest during the next few weeks, they will be able to determine whether the white bird is a male or female. All they will have to do is keep track of which bird spends the most time incubating the eggs. Females incubate the eggs far more often than do males.
Another thing to watch for is which bird is feeding the nestlings. When the young birds hatch both the male and female share the duties of feeding their insatiable youngsters. However, as time goes on, the female dedicates less time to feeding her young. Eventually she will spend the lion’s share of her time building a second nest. Remarkably, mockingbirds are known to nest up to four times a year.
How much each bird sings will provide another clue as to its sex. At this time of the year, male mockingbirds are apt to sing more than their mates are.
Albinism has been documented among some 304 species of North American birds. Interestingly, it is most commonly found in blackbirds, American robins, crows and hawks. I have previously seen an albino swallow, northern bobwhite, hawk, ruby-throated hummingbirds, white throated sparrow, and an eastern bluebird.
As you can imagine, albino birds are extremely rare. In order for a bird to be a true albino, both parents must pass on to their young the recessive genes that prevent them from producing the dark pigment melanin.
In one five-year study, the appearance of 18 white mockingbirds in a relatively small area was linked to a single pair of birds.
Albino birds have a tougher time surviving than normal birds. As a result, they typically don’t live very long.
Their white plumage stands out against green foliage. This makes them easy prey for predators such as hawks. Their feathers are more brittle and easily break. In addition, in cold weather, their white feathers do not provide them with as much insulation as normal birds.
Monroe County’s special mockingbird is fortunate it selected as part of its breeding territory the yard of a woman that feels blessed that it is living there. Upon arriving home after spending four years away, her neighbors advised her that during the past year a white mockingbird had taken up residence in her yard.
Seeing the white bird on a daily basis was just what she needed to invigorate her sagging spirits. The white mockingbird has become part of her fabric of life. I have never seen anybody more proud to be sharing property with a wildlife neighbor. The fact that she requested that she remain anonymous is a testimony to her concern for the mockingbird’s safety. I came away from my visit her with the belief that she and her special bird are both benefitting from sharing the same small piece of Monroe County.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.