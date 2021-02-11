Mary Persons wrestling is celebrating several big wins after six wrestlers advanced to the state finals at the area traditionals tournament on Saturday, Feb. 6. Those wrestlers included sophomore Michael Whitfield in the 106-weight-class who finished 3rd, sophomore Dylan Ivey in the 126-weight-class who finished 2nd, junior Charley Ryles in 138 who finished 2nd, junior Elijah Shannon in 152 who finished 3rd, junior Tatton Pitts in the 170 who finished 3rd and senior Seth Greenway in the 182 who finished 3rd. Wrestlers had to place top three to advance. Two seniors who fell just shy of advancing were Cole Padgett and Tyler Norsworthy, who both got fourth in the 160 and 145 weight-classes. Head coach Barron Hamlin says Padgett and Norsworthy were competing in two of the hardest backets in area and fought hard in their matches.
“I love my seniors to death and am so proud of them. I hated that Cole and Tyler weren’t able to make it. They will be alternates in their weight-classes at state, but it’s a long shot that they’ll compete. They’re great guys and are going to do great things in the future.”
The first round of the state tournament is called the “Round of 24” and starts at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at the Macon Centreplex. In that first day, the top 24 wrestlers of each weight-class in AAA throughout the state of Georgia will compete and be narrowed down to the final six. The final six will then compete Thursday evening in the finals.
“I expect for several of the guys to be vying for the top spots in their weight class. I told them on Saturday that from here on out, there won’t be any easy wins. It’s going to be a tough road and they’ll be competing against the top wrestlers in the state. If you place in the top six at state, you’re pretty dang good. We set a goal at the beginning of the season to have several individual qualifiers at the state tournament and here we are. We’ve just got to go out, wrestle our matches and hopefully get some guys in the top six.”
Hamlin says this marks the most wrestlers that have qualified for state in a season since the program started. Three years back, a wrestler named Bryson Young placed sixth at state in the 152-weight-class, but that was the only state placer the team has had in several years. Hamlin believes several of the guys in this year’s group have a shot at placing at least 6th.
The team’s six qualifiers almost makes up for its disappointing forfeit in the team duels, which is the state team tournament. The Dogs had made it to the preliminary bracket of team duels, when an unfortunate COVID cased forced the team to quarantine.
“The fact that we made it was an accomplishment in itself. We were the runners-up in our area duels. We had to drop out of the state preliminary quads due to quarantine. When I found out, my heart sank. These guys worked so hard and had been through so much already this season. I hated that we were going to miss the opportunity to wrestle our first ever state team duels. But we still have our six state qualifiers. Instead of focusing on what could’ve been, I’m looking ahead. We’re a young team and we’ll have other opportunities in the future.”