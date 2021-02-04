A Forsyth woman said she can move better, breathe better and even survived COVID better because she’s lost 90 pounds since having gastric sleeve surgery one year ago.
Ashleigh West, 26, of Forsyth said she’s struggled to lose weight over the past five years, rising to 300 pounds and becoming pre-diabetic. Her obesity also contributed to the inability of her and her husband to get pregnant and have a child.
West has Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, which means her body produces more testosterone than estrogen and makes it harder to lose weight.
“I had tried every diet and every exercise and every medicine doctors could think of,” said West.
Finally she decided to try the gastric sleeve surgery.
“It was the last resort,” said West.
In the surgery, doctors remove 85 percent of the stomach, reducing it from its normal size, that of a football, to that of a banana. West had her operation on Jan. 22, 2020, just before COVID. As a result her stomach can only hold small meals of about 3-4 ounces. A year later, West is down to 189 pounds and dropping.
West said she no longer dreads small chores, like getting out of the car to close her family’s driveway gate, like she used to. Her cholesterol is down, she wakes up fewer times at night and no longer has to use an inhaler.
West caught the COVID-19 virus in December. When she called her doctor, the doctor nervously asked her her weight because it frequently has a bearing on how patients fare. When West told her how far down her weight was, her doctor was so relieved.
“Thank goodness your weight is down,” said the doctor. “People who are bigger have more risk of ending up in the hospital.”
West cautions that gastric sleeve surgery doesn’t solve all problems. She recommends people get psyschological counseling before surgery because when the weight falls off, the skin will still hang. And just because you have the surgery doesn’t mean you can’t gain all the weight back if you resume your old eating habits.
“It’s not a magic pill,” said West.
Still, West said she’s thrilled with her results and recommends it heartily.
“If you have been struggling and fighting your whole life to lose weight,” said West, “don’t hesitate to get it. You won’t regret it.”