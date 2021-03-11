Now that March is here, the countdown to the day the first ruby-throated hummingbird of the year arrives in Monroe Count has begun.
In 2019, Carolyn Perkins spotted that her first rubythroat of the year when it suddenly appeared in her yard March 9. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine one would arrive in the county that early in the year.
Last spring Judith Geib was the first see a rubythroat. Her bird appeared March 14. This date was closer to the earliest date that the birds traditionally arrive in our neck of the woods. Coincidentally, the earliest a hummingbird has ever visited my feeders is also March 14. This surprising sighting was recorded in 2019. What made this event stand out was the fact my wife and I typically see our first rubythroat on March 18.
If you want to see your first hummingbird as soon as possible, now is the time to take a hummingbird feeder off the shelf, dust it off, pour some hummingbird food in it and hang it in your backyard.
Then all you can do is simply watch and wait. Eventually when you least expect it, seemingly as if by magic, a ruby-throated hummingbird will appear and begin slaking its thirst for nectar. What an exciting time!
Nature dictates that male rubythroats leave their winter homes while the females are still visiting countless flowers trying to store enough fuel to make their arduous journey back to the United States. Normally the males arrive here around 10 days before the females reach our backyards.
Some years the first hummingbird I see is a female. This is an indication that either you were not lucky enough to witness the arrival of a male earlier in the month, or, no male hummingbirds decided to drop down to drink the nectar you had prepared for them.
If you are going to try to attract hummingbirds for the first time this year, you might find it helpful to know how to make a batch of hummingbird food. The process is very simple. Hummingbird food consists of four parts water and one part sugar. Begin by bringing the water to a rapid boil and then add the sugar. Boil the mixture for 2-3 minutes. This mixture can then be stored in the refrigerator.
Since ruby-throated hummingbird numbers are low early in the season, it is a good idea to only partially fill a feeder with nectar. Consequently, if hummingbirds are slow to use the nectar before it spoils, you will not waste a lot of food.
If the nectar becomes cloudy, it has spoiled. In such case, empty and thoroughly clean the feeder before refilling it. Simply rinsing it out will not remove all of the bacteria and/or fungi that caused the sugar water to get cloudy.
I recommend that you begin the hummingbird season using one or two feeders. However, I must admit, a lot of folks don’t agree with this strategy. They believe scattering half a dozen or more feeders around their yards early in the season increases the chances their yards will be noticed by migrating hummingbirds.
Others tie bright red flagging tape on bushes in their yard. This is done in hopes hungry hummingbirds will mistake the tape for red flowers and drop in for a visit.
I know of one fellow that even placed a red traffic marker atop his house hoping it would enhance his chances of attracting migrating hummingbirds.
It is up to you to decide which approach you are going to employ. I learned a long time ago what works for some people does not necessarily work for others. However, I do know whatever approach you take, do not procrastinate. Now is the time to act.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.