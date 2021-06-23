Georgia is home to tiger bees and eastern tiger swallowtails. These insects are named for the tiger-like pattern displayed on their wings as opposed to displaying the tiger’s ferocious reputation. In fact, both of these insects are pollinators.
Monroe County is also home to another group of tigers. These curious animals are known as tiger beetles. They look nothing like a tiger. They are named tiger beetles because, like the tiger, they are consummate hunters.
There are 147 species of tiger beetles in the United States. Let’s take a glimpse at one of the most striking tiger beetles found locally-the six-spotted green tiger beetle (Cicindela sexuttata)
Fortunately, this predator is only about half an inch long. If it were as large as a Labrador retriever, we would be afraid to leave the safety of our homes.
The insect’s metallic green back is marked with six yellowish spots. The tiger beetle scampers about the county on six pairs of very long slender legs that permit it to run across the ground at incredible speeds.
In fact, a relative of the six-spotted green tiger beetle that hales from Australia is believed to be the fastest ground-dwelling animal in the world. This insect can run at a speed of 5.6 mph. That may not sound like it is a speed demon. However, when you compare how fast this insect can run to the length of its body, its relative speed far exceeds the running speed of the best Olympic sprinters.
In fact, it is 22 times faster than the speeds attained by super athletes. In other words, for one of the United States’ best sprinters to run as fast as this tiger beetle, the runner would have to burn up the track at a speed of 420 mph!
Six-spotted green tiger beetles use their incredible speed to catch prey (e.g. caterpillars, spiders, other beetles, ants and other invertebrates). These predators walk about the ground searching for prey. When they spot a hapless arthropod with their extremely large eyes, the hunt is on.
If you are fortunate to watch a six spotted green tiger beetle pursuing prey, you will quickly notice that the insect uses an odd stop-and-go technique. In other words, it will race after its prey and suddenly stop and then take off again. This behavior may be repeated three or four times before it finally captures it.
Biologists have long wondered why the insect behaves in this manner. Finally, during the 1990s Dr. Cole Gilbert, a Cornell University professor of entomology, solved the mystery. Dr. Gilbert explains it this way, “If the tiger beetles move too quickly they don’t gather enough photons (illumination into the beetle’s eyes) to form an image of their prey. That is why they have to stop, look around, and go.” This means the insect is temporarily blind. Pausing allows the beetle to reorient itself and continue the hunt.
Once the beetle captures its prey, the hapless critter is promptly crushed and dismembered with the tiger beetle’s powerful mandibles. During this process, it showers its victim with digestive juices. This creates a slush that the tiger beetle literally sucks into its mouth.
Even the tiger beetle’s larva is a predator. It digs an underground burrow and waits. When a small critter strays too close to the entrance of the burrow, the immature insect springs out of hiding like a jack-in-the-box and grabs it with its powerful jaws. It then withdraws into the burrow to dine.
Six spotted green tiger beetles can be found throughout the county. You can find them patrolling forest edges, woodland paths, backyards, and both pine and hardwood forests. They are most active from spring through summer, especially when the temperature rises above 70˚ F.
The tiger beetle is not aggressive towards humans. However, if you try to capture one, you should be prepared for a painful bite.
I think you will agree, this tiny insect has earned the right to be called the six-spotted green tiger beetle.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.