Many historians believe that Thomas Jefferson was perhaps our most talented president. This assessment is based on his many accomplishments coupled with the fact that he possessed an insatiable thirst for knowledge and was an expert on a broad spectrum of subjects.
Speaking to a group of American Nobel laureates prior to a White House dinner President John F. Kennedy acknowledged the Founding Father’s seemingly limitless knowledge and abilities when he articulated, “I think this is the most extraordinary collection of talent and of human knowledge that has ever been gathered together at the White House--with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.”
Two of Jefferson’s diverse interests were botany and gardening. His passion for plants was illustrated in many ways. For example, before Meriwether Lewis embarked on this exploration of the newly lands obtained in the Louisiana Purchase, he required Lewis to take a crash course in botany. Jefferson believed this training would prove invaluable to the explorer since he was charged with the task of collecting plant specimens during the party’s epic journey. Jefferson that believed that knowledge of the fauna growing in these new lands would benefit our fledgling country.
You might be surprised to learn that Jefferson wrote in his autobiography that “the greatest service which can be rendered any country is to add a useful plant to its culture.”
This belief played a key role in motivating him to create amazing gardens around his home named Monticello (“Little Mountain” in Italian). These gardens were stocked with a vast array of native and exotic plants. During his lifetime, in his quest to identify and grow plants useful to our growing nation he evaluated the attributes of 44 different varieties of beans, 30 cabbages, 50 types of peas as well as 150 different fruit trees. His meticulous journals document that he grew as many as 350 varieties of vegetables during a single growing season.
Jefferson also catalogued 160 species native and introduced species of trees on his property. Exotic trees were grown as “pet trees.” He chose native trees based on what he referred to as their functional value.
Some historians say that Thomas Jefferson’s favorite tree was the native tulip-poplar (Liriodendron tulipfera). He expressed his fondness for the tree in a letter accompanying tulip poplar seeds sent to a Parisian Friend, Madame de Tesse in 1805. In the letter, he referred to the tulip tree as “The Juno of our grove.” I should note that ancient Romans considered Juno to be the chief goddess and Jupiter’s counterpart as well as the goddess of love and marriage.
Jefferson planted two of these trees near his house in 1807. He recorded the event with a journal entry dated April 16, 1807. Remarkably one of the trees believed to have been planted by Jefferson near the southwest corner of the house remained standing until it finally succumbed to disease in 2008.
Although this famous tree has been removed, tulip poplars still grow in the lands around Monticello. Fortunately for us, we don’t have to journey to Monticello to see tulip poplars as they grow here in Monroe County.
The tulip popular is also known as whitewood, fiddletree, yellow poplar and canoewood. Interestingly, the name canoewood originated from the fact the Native Americans often made dugout canoes from the long straight trunks of this stately forest tree.
The tulip poplar is our tallest tree. Tulip poplars can reach a height of 200 or more feet. Trees this tall can have a girth of 10+ feet.
Each spring tulip poplars are covered with untold numbers of stunning greenish yellow tulip-shaped blossoms accented with orange centers. However, since the blooms are located in the trees’ leafy canopy high above the ground, often the only way we can enjoy them is when we find them on the ground after a strong spring thundershower tears them from the tree as it passes through. I have long believed that if horticulturists could develop a dwarf variety of the tulip popular, it would be a big hit among homeowners.
Although there is not much demand for dugout canoes these days, tulip popular is a valuable source of timber. In addition, the tree is important to wildlife. White-tailed deer will browse on its twigs and foliage. Its winged seeds are eaten by many species of mammals, like gray and fox squirrels, white-footed mice and chipmunks. Among the birds that feed on the nutritious seeds are purple finches, and grosbeaks.
The yellow poplar is perhaps best known for the copious amounts of nectar produced each spring. During the blooming season ruby-throated hummingbirds, orioles, butterflies, native bees and other pollinators take advantage of this mother lode of nectar. Yellow poplar is considered to be of special importance to bumblebees.
There is no question that the tulip popular fits the criteria of being a plant with great functional value. When you combine those qualities with its beauty, it is easy to see why the tulip tree was the favorite tree of this larger than life historical figure.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.