Rep. Dale Washburn (R-Macon), who represents southern Monroe County, has been named a new officer for the House Regulated Industries Committee and a part of the House Majority whip team as well.
Washburn will serve as the committee’s vice chairman, appointed by chairman Rep. Alan Powell (R-Hartwell), while Rep Ginny Ehrhart (R-Marietta) was named secretary.
Powell commends Washburn’s strong background in real estate. He is a licensed instructor and owns and operates the Dale Washburn School of Real Estate. He has written several continuing education courses that are approved by the Georgia Real Estate Commission.
Washburn was also appointed to serve as a member of the House Majority Caucus Whip Team. Washburn was appointed to serve on the whip team by House Majority Whip Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown). Members of the whip team are responsible for monitoring legislation as it moves through both chambers of the General Assembly and helping their fellow House members understand the details of bills and resolutions.
Washburn represents the citizens of District 141, which includes portions of Bibb and Monroe counties. He also serves as a member on the Banks & Banking, Higher Education, Small Business Development and Ways & Means committees.