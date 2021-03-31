One of the most interesting things to me about the biblical account of Jesus’s final hours is found in Matthew 26:36-42. Jesus is with his disciples and goes to a place called Gethsemane. While there, He is overcome with sorrow and two times says, “My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me.” Jesus knew what was in store for him in the coming hours, and two times he begged not to be sent to the cross, but willingly submitted to the Father’s will.
So here’s my question: why did Jesus have to die?
If you are a follower of Jesus, then most of us default to he died for our sins. Which is a true statement, but it still doesn’t answer the question of why.
Because let’s be totally honest, most of us don’t really believe that our sin is that bad.
We know we’re not perfect. We know we’ve messed up in the past. But very few of us believe that we messed up bad enough for someone to have to die for what we did.
Before we can understand what the Bible says about why Jesus had to die, we have to start with what the Bible has to say about you.
Romans 3:23 says, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
Are you included in all? You bet you are.
Am I? Without a doubt.
We are all in sin. Each and every one of us is guilty. But again, I would bet that none of us have done anything that we feel merits someone else needing to die.
And that’s because we have a tendency to rank sin. We put things like murder and rape at the top of that list, with cussing falling all the way to the bottom. So as we rank sin, we make these comparisons of our lives to others and come to the conclusion that we’re not really that bad.
But the Bible takes a stronger view of sin. Romans 3:10-12 says. “None is righteous, no, not one; no one understands; no one seeks for God. All have turned aside; together they have become worthless; no one does good, not even one.”
So biblically, sin is bigger than a specific act that we commit; it’s also a power or influence that we are under. Our problem with sin is not just that we are in sin, but that sin is in us!
This is our reality apart from Jesus. And here’s the problem with that: Romans 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is death.” Sin doesn’t make us bad. Sin makes us dead! It separates us from God who is the very essence of life. This is our dilemma, and we are helpless and hopeless to save ourselves from this reality.
The good news is that at the cross Jesus does for us what we cannot do for ourselves: He turns away the wrath of God by paying the price on our behalf.
Which takes us back to our question: why did Jesus have to die? He didn’t! It should’ve been us!! But instead God chose Jesus to stand in our place and bear the penalty of our sin in his body.
“For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard. Yet God, in his grace, freely makes us right in his sight. He did this through Christ Jesus when he freed us from the penalty for our sins. For God presented Jesus as the sacrifice for sin. People are made right with God when they believe that Jesus sacrificed his life, shedding his blood.” – Rom 3:23-25
If you are a Follower of Jesus, you have been forgiven and are no longer in sin! But God didn’t stop there. At the cross we are also given freedom. Where there was bondage and death, there is now freedom and life.
Does that mean there is no more sin in your life? Nope.
But what it does mean is that sin is no longer our identity.
At the cross the power of sin over our life has been broken because we have been set free in Christ! And where sin once brought death to our soul, Christ brings life.
Seth Hoover is pastor at Momentum Christian Church, Forsyth Campus, 175 N. Lee Street. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.