One problem that Monroe County didn’t have during 2020 was a lack of rainfall. The year proved to be one of the wetter ones since the Monroe County Extension Office began keeping track of rainfall in the county in 2002, with rainfall from the county’s 14 collection points averaged at 72.36 inches for the year.
That total was the third highest since 2002, with the most rain falling in 2018 (84.05 inches) and the second most in 2009 (77.63 inches). By contrast, Monroe County rainfall hit lows in 2006 (38.40 inches), 2011 (39.24 inches) and 2016 (40 inches). For several years it became almost routine for Forsyth to set restrictions of water use during the summer months.
In 2020, the most rainfall (12.06 inches) fell in February and the least rainfall (2.19 inches) came during December. This was almost opposite the weather in 2019 when the most rainfall covered Monroe County in December (10.82 inches) and only 3.46 inches were collected in February. In 2019 the least rainfall was in September when only a trace of 0.30 inches was measured.
In 2020 the wettest location in Monroe County was Brent, where there was an average of 97.90 inches over the year. The driest part of the county was Cabaniss, which measured an average of only 57.60 inches.The heaviest rainfall for a single month was 17.00 inches on Pea Ridge Road in August; Pea Ridge Road also had 12.10 inches in April. Hubbard had the next wettest month with 15.10 inches in February, and it also had 12.20 inches in April.
The other collection points are Bolingbroke, Culloden, Dames Ferry, English Road, High Falls, Juliette Road, Russellville Road, Shi Road and Smarr.
In 2002 Monroe County implemented a system of collecting rainfall data at each of its solid waste/recycling centers and sending the information to the Extension Office, which added rainfall data from its own site. The Extension Office records a weekly rainfall total and compiles the monthly totals and averages for each month at the end of the year.
Annual rainfall totals are 2020 (72.36), 2019 (56.54), 2018 (84.05), 2017 (51.44), 2016 (40.00), 2015 (65.08), 2014 (53.47), 2013 (69.18), 2012 (42.40), 2011 (39.24), 2010 (47.60), 2009 (77.63), 2008 (53.37), 2007 (46.56), 2006 (38.40). From 2002-05 rainfall ranged from 51-78 to 61.80 inches.
The Extension Service monitors rainfall totals to assist local farmers, landscapers and homeowners and others whose businesses, investments and activities are affected by rainfall amounts.