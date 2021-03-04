April 16, 1959 - March 4, 2021
Forsyth . . . Randall Steven Meadows passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jeremy Causey will officiate. Masks and social distancing are requested at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal visitation.
Randall, the son of the late Hoyt Meadows and Johnnie Lou Smith Meadows was born April 16, 1959 in Macon, Georgia. His sister Ruth Henderson, his brothers, Robbie Rainey and Marcus Rainey preceded him in death. He was owner and operator of Meadows Janitorial and Landscaping Company and was a member of Forsyth Apostolic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Meadows of Forsyth; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Jeremy Bratcher of Mansfield; grandchildren, Layken Bratcher Josiah Bratcher and Ezra Bratcher; brother, Joe Meadows (Patricia) of Byron: and sister, Faye Brown of Byron.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.