There’s always a lot on the line when Mary Persons and Jackson meet on the gridiron. It’s not for nothing they call it The Backyard Brawl when the two rivals meet.
But this year’s version, the first since the teams joined the same Region 2-AAA, will likely determine which of the two teams goes to the state playoffs. So yeah, even though MP has won eight in a row against the Red Devils, or maybe because of it, expect a brawl.
Mary Persons (4-4, 2-3 region) and Jackson (3-4, 2-3) are currently tied for that fourth and final playoff spot with Upson-Lee. The Bulldogs have the easiest path, having dispatched the Knights last week and playing 0-5 Americus in the regular season finale next week. Jackson has to play Upson-Lee next week.
So it won’t be certain. But if MP wins Friday, an 11th straight playoff appearance is very likely for the Bulldogs.
MP coach Brian Nelson said the Backyard Brawl just means more this year.
“It’s got something riding on it,” said Nelson. Nelson said this year’s Jackson team is big on both lines of scrimmage with some athletes in the backfields.
“We’re gonna have to play well,” said Nelson.
Normally the two teams play early in the year, in August for the past 10 years, but COVID changed that. It’s the first time the teams have played one another in November since 1996.
It won’t be easy. Jackson gave the Bulldogs their best game in years last year as MP pulled away 36-29 at Dan Pitts Stadium. Jackson had come back from a 22-point deficit to tie MP 29-29 late in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t looking good for the Dogs til senior running back Rico Harden scored a 41-yard touchdown on 4th and 1 to secure a 36-29 win.
MP has a significant lead in the rivalry with an all-time record of 58-19 against the Red Devils. Jackson hasn’t beaten MP since 2012 when it won 24-23 in Jackson, and current coach Brian Nelson has never lost to the Red Devils.
This year, the teams not only have identical records but have similar scores against common opponents, just as MP did with Upson. For instance Jackson lost to Central 40-23, while MP lost to the Chargers 36-20. Jackson lost to crisp 41-7 and MP lost to the Cougars 38-7. Jackson lost to Peach 44-10 and MP lost to the Trojans 42-7. Then Jackson beat Pike 35-14 and MP beat the Pirates 41-9.