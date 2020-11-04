bennett brickyard

Tristan Bennett, a Monroe County T.G. Scott 5th grader, won First Place in the 10-11- year-old age group and had the highest score overall at the Drive, Chip & Put tcompetition on Saturday, Oct. 24 at The Brickyard Golf Club. The Brickyard Drive, Chip & Putt  competition was open to the public for boys and girls in age groups: under 8, 8-9, 10-11, & 12-13. Thank you to all the Brickyard Golf Club members who supported this very fun day of competition for the children with a special salute to those who volunteered their time to make it a memorable day. Brickyard's Head PGA Professional, Jim Bishop, and President, Ed Hutchinson, do a beautiful job in supporting youth golfers. 