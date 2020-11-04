Tristan Bennett, a Monroe County T.G. Scott 5th grader, won First Place in the 10-11- year-old age group and had the highest score overall at the Drive, Chip & Put tcompetition on Saturday, Oct. 24 at The Brickyard Golf Club. The Brickyard Drive, Chip & Putt competition was open to the public for boys and girls in age groups: under 8, 8-9, 10-11, & 12-13. Thank you to all the Brickyard Golf Club members who supported this very fun day of competition for the children with a special salute to those who volunteered their time to make it a memorable day. Brickyard's Head PGA Professional, Jim Bishop, and President, Ed Hutchinson, do a beautiful job in supporting youth golfers.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Voters oust Larry Evans
- County delays internet plans again
- COVID claims MC firefighter
- LOCAL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: New Flavorz offers tasty wings, chicken tenders etc.
- Milledgeville mother dies in head-on Hwy. 41 wreck
- TO THE EDITOR: No, Don, Biden voters aren’t scary
- Monroe County guilty pleas, sentences
- INCIDENTS: Fla. man rams stop sign, threats at Walmart
Most Popular
Articles
- Six arrests in meth bust at motel
- French Market coming to Forsyth
- Thomas Deer Processing may reopen under grandson
- Milledgeville mother dies in head-on Hwy. 41 wreck
- Forsyth man killed in Hwy. 42 wreck
- INCIDENTS: Mechanic scam, ex damages Play Station, funny money in High Falls
- Deer hunter on ATV killed on Hwy. 87
- Jill Biden campaigns in Middle Ga.
- ON THE PORCH: Vote no on road tax
- Forsyth banker to lead national banking association
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!